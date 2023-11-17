This microphone recorded the Windows Central Podcast for years, and you can grab it now for $85

You don't need to spend a fortune to record high-quality audio for voiceovers or a podcast. The Blue Yeti is always a good microphone for its price, but that's even more true thanks to a Black Friday discount. Right now, you can pick up the Blue Yeti for $84.99 through Best Buy or Amazon.

The Blue Yeti is a great microphone for those getting started with audio recording. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden snagged one when he started recording videos and hosting podcasts. I've had one at my desk for years as well. It's easy to use and provides excellent sound quality for its price.

Blue Yeti USB Mic: was $129.99 now $84.99 at Amazon This is the ultimate plug-and-play USB microphone, with excellent audio mic quality, four pickup patterns that enhance it for all kinds of environments, and an easy plug-and-play experience that makes it the best mic for beginner podcasters and audio creators.

✅Perfect for: New and beginner users who need to record high-quality audio without breaking the bank. The Blue Yeti is easy to set up, customize, and use for podcasts, voiceovers, and recording audio. ❌Avoid it if: You need an XLR connection. The Blue Yeti is a solid USB microphone, but it does not have an XLR output. 💰Price check: Price check: $84.99 at Amazon 🔍Our experience: I started podcasting with this Blue Yeti microphone

In addition to being a good bargain, the Blue Yeti has a simple interface. Since it's a USB microphone, you can just plug it into any computer with a USB port. The microphone features a metal design that gives it some weight on your desk, preventing it from sliding around. You can adjust its volume with a knob or mute the microphone with the push of a button.

The back of the Blue Yeti has another knob that lets you swap between four pickup patterns: flexible cardioid, omni, bidirectional, and stereo pickup. Those patterns are important for optimizing a recording within a specific setup. For example, a few people sitting around a microphone should use the omnidirectional mode whereas a single person looking to capture crisp audio should probably set the Blue Yeti to flexible cardioid.