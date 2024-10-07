Can't find an early Amazon Prime Day discount for one of ASUS' best gaming handhelds? Then this 'Open Box' Anti-Prime Day deal from Best Buy has you covered

Play high-end games like Cyberpunk 2077 on the go with the powerful ASUS Rog Ally X

In this modern age of portable and cloud-based gaming, many tech manufacturing companies are working overtime to create high-tech gaming handhelds so players can take their favorite PC and cloud-based games on the go. One of these standout handhelds is the ASUS ROG Ally X, a powerful device capable of smoothly running graphically demanding PC games while being comfy to use for long hours of gaming.

This expensive gaming handheld normally has an MSRP of $799.99. However, Best Buy is hosting an 'open box' deal for certified refurbished ASUS ROG Ally Xs for $720.99, saving consumers $79 when purchasing it.

ASUS ROG Ally X | was $799.99 now $720.99 at Best Buy Experience next-gen gaming while traveling on the road thanks to the power of the ASUS ROG Ally X. This powerhouse of a gaming handheld features an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor, 1TB of storage, a VRR display, a battery life of over 2 hours unplugged, and more high-tech components to make games run smooth as butter. 👀See at: Best Buy, Newegg or HIDevolution ✅Perfect for: Gamers looking for a comfortable gaming handheld with lots of storage space and powerful specs to run high-end games. ❌Avoid if: You prefer a gaming handheld with detachable controllers, a gaming handheld touchpads, or a gaming handheld with a simple user interface. 🔎Our experience: ASUS ROG Ally X review: It's better than the original gaming handheld, but is that enough? 💰Price check: $799.99 at ASUS 🤔Why Best Buy? Best Buy is a very reliable and trustworthy retailer that sells top-of-the-line products while providing excellent customer support, price match guarantees, and a 15-day return window. In addition, by signing up for the retailer's My Best Buy Membership program (which includes a free tier), you will gain extra perks for their services, including extended return windows of up to 60 days, more customer service options, exclusive access to special discount deals and promotions, free two-shipping, and more.

Why should you buy an ASUS ROG Ally X?

Play any game you want from action games to strategy games while travelling with the ASUS ROG Ally X. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

ASUS ROG Ally X specs MSRP: $799.99 at Best Buy

OS: Windows 11 Home

CPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme

GPU: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS touchscreen, 500 nits, 120Hz, 7ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium

Memory: 24GB LPDDR5-7500

Storage: Up to 1TB M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 64x4 Value SSD

Battery: 80Whr

Power supply: USB-C 65W AC Adapter

Ports: 1x USB-C Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x microSD card reader, 1x audio combo jack

Audio: 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos, AI noise canceling, Hi-Res Audio certification, built-in array mic

Dimensions: 11.02" x 4.37" x 0.97” (279.9 x 111.0 x 24.6mm)

Weight: 1.49 lbs (678g )



ASUS is considered by many to be one of the most prolific tech companies in the world for providing the world with myriads of high-quality laptops, PC graphics cards, and, of course, gaming handhelds.

The ASUS ROG Ally X is a robust gaming handheld that improves upon almost all the technical capabilities of its predecessor, the ASUS ROG Ally. It can even run PC games at their highest graphical settings with higher consistent frame rates and resolutions than its competitors like Valve's Steam Deck or Lenovo's Legion Go. Our own handheld expert, Rebecca Spears, confirmed its high qualities when she reviewed the ASUS ROG Ally X, citing that, "There is no denying that the ROG Ally X is better than the original Ally in several different ways."

What makes the ASUS ROG Ally X better than its predecessor and competitors? For starters, it's equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor. With this processor, it can launch and play some of the best PC games that demand high spec requirements, like Elden Ring, Monster Hunter World, or Space Marine 2, with smooth and consistent framerate performances.

To complement the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, the ASUS ROG Ally X comes with a 7" 120Hz VRR (Variable Refresh Rates) display. This display can help give games even smoother and higher frame rates while reducing screen tearing in certain situations. This feature is very beneficial for a gaming handheld as it can prevent a game's performance from being compromised by its small size, which is a common issue that other handhelds have to put up with.

The ASUS ROG Ally X has superb ergonomics to provide maximum comfort while being used for long gaming sessions. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Other standout features of the ASUS Rog Ally X include a long battery life capable of playing power-hungry games for over 2 hours unplugged, grips with comfortable ergonomics that aren't too heavy to hold, joysticks and face buttons that are highly responsive and feel good to use (with extra back buttons), a 2-speaker system with Dolby Atmos and Ai-Noise canceling that provides crisp and high-quality audio, and massive storage space of 1TB to contain many downloadable games.

That being said, the ASUS ROG Ally X has some drawbacks you need to be aware of before considering its steep MSRP. Its screen is smaller than other handhelds, it has a somewhat tricky home user interface to navigate through compared to the Steam Deck's, and it lacks detachable joystick controllers and a trackpad (which can help play certain games that require a mouse like Age of Mythology: Retold). Plus, while it has 50% more battery life than the regular ASUS ROG Ally, two hours may not be satisfactory for some gamers traveling on long journeys (though they can alleviate this by plugging it into one of the Best ROG Ally power banks)

Despite these flaws, the ASUS ROG Ally X is a tremendous portable gaming console that we highly recommend to anyone looking for the best gaming handhelds to play the best PC games at their highest graphical settings while on the go.

With this special 10% 'Open Box' discount deal from Best Buy, you can now get a 'Certified Refurbished' copy of the ASUS ROG Ally X for $720.99 in Good condition for $720.99 rather than its heavy MSRP of $799.99. Best Buy also has an alternative deal for a 'Certified Refurbished' ASUS ROG Ally X in 'Excellent' condition for $751.99.

For those unaware, 'Certified Refurbished' refers to products that have been returned to Best Buy after being used. The retailer cleans and repairs them so they can be sold again in high-quality working conditions.

Who is this gaming handheld for? The ASUS ROG Ally X is built for PC Gamers looking to play graphically demanding PC games with heightened resolutions and framerates while traveling or simply visiting friends and family who live far away.