Cyber Monday is the perfect time to buy Halo and Minecraft toys that Xbox fans can pass off as collectibles

Treat yourself to some amazing deals on Halo and Minecraft toys on Cyber Monday that will make you feel like a kid again. Being a grown-up is dull, but the best part is you can actually buy toys whenever you want and don't need to ask Mom or write to Father Christmas. Do you want a toy? You can buy one!



But you can tell anyone who dares to judge that these are also collectible items, these aren't just Halo and Minecraft toys, they're an investment in your own joy and brimming game collection. That’s right, you can proudly display them on your shelf or desk and tell your family and friends that they are valuable and rare. They won’t know the difference, and you’ll have a blast playing with them. From NERF blasters that look like the iconic weapons from Halo, to Lego sets that let you build your own Minecraft world, let's check out the best in the sales.

Best Cyber Monday Halo toy deals

You've heard of the Xbox vs Playstation console war, but have you heard of the Lego vs Megablox war? Halo seems to have chosen the side of Megablox. The good news though? Mega Blox is cheaper than Lego, and there are a bunch of cool Halo items in the sale. Feel free to check out the whole range of Halo Megablox on Amazon, but for ease, I've just listed the deals with the highest discounts here.

MEGA Halo UNSC Gungoose Gambit Attack Vehicle and Figures | was $19.99 now $9.35



Gungoose all-terrain vehicle (so carpet, laminate and wooden floors in your case) with 4 highly detailed action figures. Switch from the Gungoose to a UNSC turret outpost with this 2-in-1 set.



MEGA HALO Toys Vehicle Building Set Ghost of Requiem | was $16.99 now $10.99 at Amazon



Buildable Banished Ghost vehicle with cockpit and lightning bold stand legs for dynamic 'display' and 4 poseable action figures include 2 UNSC Marines, Gek L'Har and a Grunt Storm.



Mega Construx Halo Banshee Breakout Vehicle with Spartan Recon figure | was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon



This is a 2-in-1 set with which you can build either the Banshee or the Skimmer, and get two figurines to go with it. Oh, and there's a clear rod and baseplate to display it when you stop playing with it.



MEGA Halo Toys Vehicle Building Set, Unsc Hornet Recon Aircraft | was $26.99 now $17.49



Think of the airplane noises you can make as you fly this through the air, on the way to your erm... display cabinet. This Halo UNSC Hornet aircraft vehicle building set has landing skids and a cockpit that opens.



MEGA Halo Infinite Toys Building Set Unsc Elephant Sandnest Tank | was $199.99 now $163.99 at Amazon



This is more expensive than the other recommendations, but it's a whole TANK of fun and it's on a huge discount right now. The UNSC Elephant has buildable treads and a cargo bay, and the rear folds out to create a 2-level defense base for your other toys... I mean, collectibles.



NERF LMTD Halo Needler Dart-Firing Blaster | was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon



Don't want to build? Want to jump straight into the action? Here's a Halo Needler blaster that's a whopping 30% off right now. This awesome toy lets you fire 10 darts in a row and features light and sound effects that make you feel like you’re in the game. And don’t worry about your wife’s complaints that you’re too old for this. Just tell her that this is a collector’s item and those sharp details clearly aren't meant for children. And then show her how the needles light up and pop out when you hit your target. She’ll be so impressed that she’ll forget to scold you as you run around the house yelling “PEW PEW” and diving behind the couch.



Best Cyber Monday Minecraft toy deals

NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer | was $21.99 now $11.93 at Amazon



NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Hammer | was $21.99 now $11.93 at Amazon

Is that Mjolnir? In Minecraft? You bet your sweet Nordic booty it is. This is the NERF Minecraft Stormlander Dart-Blasting Pull-Back Blaster, and it's the coolest thing you'll ever see. This blaster lets you unleash the power of thunder and lightning with 6 darts that fly up to 90 feet. Grab this blaster and show everyone who's the boss of the Overworld. And if anyone asks why you're playing with a toy, just tell them that it's not a toy, it's a weapon of mass destruction. And then zap them with a dart.

LEGO Minecraft The Fox Lodge House | was $19.99 now $15.99 at Walmart



Wild Minecraft foxes can't be tamed, instead, you have convince them to breed a loyal one with some tempting berries, but you can skip all that and just build your own cute sleeping fox. This set includes a drowned zombie, fox, baby fox, Arctic fox and a hero figure in a fox skin.



LEGO Minecraft The Nether Bastion Set | was $34.99 now $24.49 at Amazon



I've never actually got to the Nether in survival mode, getting too distracted with building the perfect house then starting again, but with this you can go to the Nether without worrying about falling in the lava. Includes 5 Minecraft figures: a nether adventurer, a magma cube, a piglin brute, a piglin and a strider, plus a host of accessories.



LEGO Minecraft The Abandoned Village Building Kit | was $44.99 now $32.39 at Amazon



Reclaim and rebuild this abandoned village, with 4 different play areas including: a zombie hunter’s campsite, zombie villager’s workplace, zombie farmer’s pumpkin patch and an abandoned house



LEGO Minecraft The Sword Outpost | was $44.99 now $34.56 at Amazon



The listing says "perfect for kids who love the game." but kids nowadays already have too much, so buy this for yourself. Featuring the iconic diamond sword, a chill-out area, a juke-bo toy and Minecraft cookies, yes really.



What is Cyber Monday?

The official Cyber Monday always falls on the Monday after Thanksgiving, which this year is Monday, November 27, 2023. The online shopping event offers a way for smaller retail websites to compete with larger chains and has become one of the biggest online shopping days of the year. Cyber Monday was coined in 2005, based on the observation that millions of Americans were returning to high-speed Internet connections at work on the Monday after Thanksgiving and buying what they liked online.

However, the concept of Cyber Monday has changed as the years have passed, as many in-store deals for Black Friday are now available online throughout the sales period, retailers still use this day as an opportunity to 'go out with a bang' though and offer slightly different deals, or extend the original Black Friday deals to. It's the official last day of the holiday sales period, so if there's anything you have been holding back on — Cyber Monday is the last day to get your discounts prior to the next holiday.

While it’s tempting to believe that the best deals are exclusive to the official Cyber Monday, it’s crucial to remain vigilant. Some retailers may inflate prices before the sales, or they may simply recycle the same deals for an extended period.

Rest assured, we are keeping a watchful eye on these practices and will only recommend exceptional prices on the coolest. So, stay tuned for the best deals.