Adelaide needs your help figuring out what happened to her uncle. This quest would be pretty straightforward if it wasn't for a confusing map that you have to use halfway through it. But not to worry, we'll go over how to use Rowland's map in Hogwarts Legacy and include step-by-step instructions for the Korrow Ruins.
To start this Hogwarts Legacy quest, you need to talk to Adelaide Oakes in the Transfiguration Courtyard where she tells you about her uncle.
- Follow the quest marker to Roland's camp to the northwest of Hogwarts.
- Defeat all of the Goblins that have taken over the camp or sneak past them and get to the lantern on the box under a small tent. Grab the map (it's on a wooden crate near the lamp).
- Follow the river west to the Korrow Ruins Floo Flame area.
- Now that you're near the Bandit Camp Castle, use your broom to fly to the smallest enclosed part of the castle and head inside.
- Defeat the Goblins in this area.
- Go around the corner to the open gateway and enter the Korrow Ruins.
- Turn invisible with Disillusionment and sneak around defeating all of the Goblins in the first two rooms. If you get caught then battle and destroy them all.
- When you're in the large room with the round metal door in the back, go upstairs and follow the walkway around the room to the boiler mechanism on the second floor.
- Light a fire under the boiler using Incendio or Confrigo.
- The large round metal door at the back of the room is now unlocked. Go through the metal door.
- There are tons of Goblins in here. You can either defeat them all or sneak past them to the room on the right (on the ground floor).
- Grab Roland's Wand from the table.
- Leave through the metal door and when you're back in the large room enter the hallway with the orange and purple sphinx banners on the left.
- Go down the left tunnel stairs when you see the table.
- Defeat all of the Goblins in here.
- Interact with the large bronze door at the far end of the cavern to free Rowland.
- Now all that's left to do is leave the way you came and exit the Korrow Ruins.
Rowland's map and the Korrow Ruins
The map that Rowland leaves behind isn't exactly the easiest thing to read. Fortunately, all you have to do is know where to go to continue this quest and then you'll be able to figure things out rather easily from there. Rowland is hidden away in the cavern along with his wand so you can allow him to free himself if you bring his wand to him.
There are so many interesting sidequests filled with details in Hogwarts Legacy and honestly, that's one reason why it's one of the best PC games and best Xbox games out there
