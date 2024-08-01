Is Star Wars Outlaws coming to Xbox?

Is Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox? Yes, Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox when it releases later this month on August 30. Notably, in addition to purchasing the game normally, Xbox players have the option of playing it through a Ubisoft+ Premium subscription since that tier of the service is accessible on Microsoft consoles.

Star Wars Outlaws is indeed headed to Xbox

Star Wars Outlaws: Official Game Overview Trailer | Ubisoft Forward - YouTube Watch On

One of this year's biggest upcoming games is Star Wars Outlaws, an open world Star Wars action-adventure game that puts you in the shoes of smuggler Kay Vess as she makes her way through the depths of the galaxy's organized crime, all while the threat of Imperial authority looms. After its initial reveal last year, the highly anticipated title is now slated to launch on August 30, 2024 on a variety of platforms.

Our Star Wars Outlaws FAQ goes over commonly asked questions in extensive detail, but one of the most frequent is: will the game be on Xbox? It seems like something users on Microsoft's consoles wouldn't even have to worry about for third-party titles like this one, but a surprising number of these have actually missed Xbox in recent months and years for various reasons.

Luckily, that's not the case here, as Star Wars Outlaws is indeed launching on Xbox when it releases later this month. Specifically, you'll be able to buy and play it on both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and while it's not coming to Xbox Game Pass, it will be on Ubisoft+ Premium; notably, that tier of Ubisoft's service is accessible on Xbox, so you still have a subscription-based method of playing the game if you'd prefer that.

What other platforms is Star Wars Outlaws on?

While traveling between Star Wars Outlaws' worlds, you'll be able to fly Kay's spaceship and get into scraps with Imperial fighters. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

You can play Star Wars Outlaws on Xbox, but where else is it available? If you'd prefer to use something other than one of Team Green's consoles, you'll be happy to learn that it will also be fully playable on both Windows PC and Sony's PS5. On PC, you have the option of getting it on the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect, with the latter version included in Ubisoft+ Premium memberships.

If you're looking to buy the game at its lowest possible price, though, you'll still want to play on Xbox. That's because of some noteworthy discounts that CDKeys has on Xbox preorders of it at the moment (check out our CDKeys FAQ for more on the retailer), including the Standard Edition for $67.79 (was $69.99) and the Gold Edition for $102.39 (was $109.99).

Something that will likely disappoint many PC gamers is that Star Wars Outlaws isn't coming to Steam, but there's a chance that it might in the future. After all, many recent Ubisoft titles have eventually made their way to Valve's platform months or years after their release, so there's no reason to believe the same can't happen with this new adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars Outlaws is slated to drop on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Ubisoft Connect), and PS5 on August 30, 2024, and looks to be one of the best Xbox games and best PC games of the year. If you're on Xbox or PC, you also have the option of accessing it through Ubisoft+ Premium.