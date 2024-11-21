It's not Black Friday yet, but that doesn't stop Walmart from offering this sweet exclusive discount for one of the BEST premium Xbox controllers

Originally released back in 2019, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller is one of Microsoft's premium Xbox controllers that sought to improve upon the foundations of its predecessor. It sports a long battery life, customizable controls, and other features that still help it stand out amongst the competition even after five years since its release.

However, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller's features come with a heavy price as its MSRP is $179.00. Thankfully, that steep price tag has gone down somewhat thanks to Black Friday there's currently an early Black Friday 22% sale going on for the controller, reducing it to $140.99 at Walmart.

Why should you buy the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless controller?

It may be five years old, but the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller still has some life in it yet. (Image credit: Future)

For a long time, Microsoft's Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller was considered one of, if not, "the" best Xbox controller you could own for Xbox Series X|S. Even my colleague Jez Corden who has owned countless Xbox controllers during his gaming career, stated that it is "the pinnacle of Xbox accessory engineering" during his review of the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller.

While the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller may be outclassed by more modern controllers like the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, it's still got awesome features that will enrich your gaming experience while playing the best Xbox games that should not be overlooked.

For starters, this wireless controller has a massive battery of up to 40 hours, which can be recharged to full in less than two hours thanks to a charging dock station that comes packed with it. This huge battery life and fast recharge time ensures that you will never have to worry about your controller dying during long gaming sessions and you won't have to wait long to jump back in the action.

It also comes with a wide range of face buttons, d-pad buttons, back paddles, and shoulder triggers that feel good to use and are highly responsive with little to no input delay. Plus, all of these buttons' functions can be configured and remapped to your liking (with up to three profiles) via the free Xbox Accessories app.

Use the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller's back paddles for extra button options and its hair-trigger locks to make more precise shots with shoulder triggers. (Image credit: Windows Central | Microsoft)

Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller's capabilities go beyond having multiple buttons as it also comes with hair-trigger locks. Depending on how far back you pull the locks, you can adjust the distance required to activate the controller's shoulder triggers and activate them faster. This can be extremely helpful when playing FPS games like Call of Duty or Overwatch 2 when you need to make quick and precise shots in the heat of battle against aggressive enemies that like to rush you down.

Other features include a sturdy yet comfy ergonomic design and versatile connectivity thanks to its built-in Bluetooth and USB-C cables that allow it to connect to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

To top it off, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller has a tension control key, which is a very useful tool in this controller's kit. This feature allows you to adjust the amount of force needed to move the thumbstick so you can perform more precise movements in fast-paced action games like Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 or slow-methodical stealth games like Stalker 2.

That being said, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller does have some bugbear that needs to be addressed before you consider buying it. This controller contains many tiny notches and grooves that store a ton of dust over time, which can be hard to clean without the proper tools and constant maintenance.

More importantly, people have reported that the right bumper has a shelf life of approximately 6-8 months on some copies of this controller, which is rather concerning for a controller with a steep MSRP of $179.00.

However, if you're willing to take these risks, then the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller is worth the price of admission for its gameplay-enriching features and controls. Especially now that it's come down in price to a more affordable $140.99 at Walmart, thanks to this generous 22% discount deal the retailer is hosting over a week early before Black Friday kicks off on November 29, 2024.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.