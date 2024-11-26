One of the best, budget-friendly Xbox and PC wired controllers has been reduced to its lowest price yet thanks to Amazon's 20% Black Friday deal

If you're looking for an Xbox/PC controller with precise controls and comfy ergonomics but don't have the budget for the more expensive controllers on the market, then GameSir has your back. With GameSir's G7 SE Wired Controller, you can play your favorite Xbox and PC games with greater control, a solid ergonomic design, and other extra gameplay-enriching features for an astonishingly cheap MSRP of $44.99.

And guess what? That price tag has gotten even more inexpensive as a blue variant of the GameSir's G7 SE Wired Controller is currently being sold for $35.99 at Amazon thanks to this 20% Black Friday deal.

Why should you buy the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller?

The default white version of the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

GameSir has made some of the best Xbox controllers we've ever had the pleasure of reviewing here at Windows Central, from the Xbox Cloud Gaming-specialized GameSir G8 Galileo to the transparent, RGB-lit GameSir Kaleid Wired Controller. Yet out of all of them, the budget-friendly GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is one of the company's finest works as our own Zachary Boddy gave this controller a near-perfect review while stating:

"The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller for Xbox & PC pairs stellar build quality, respectable controls, and an enticing array of features with an attractive price tag. It's mostly an improvement over the very similar non-SE G7 (aside from one baffling change), keeping GameSir at the top of our list for the best wired Xbox controller."

Zachary stated this for a good reason, as the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller has a lot of good things going for it. For starters, it features Hall Effect triggers and joysticks, which can detect even the subtlest movements of a player's inputs while reducing friction and stick drift. This feature will allow you to make more precise shots while moving with more methodical, pinpoint, accurate movement speed while playing fast-paced action games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

In addition, you can adjust the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller's analog stick sensitivity, analog stick dead zone, face button functions, and even the vibration function, among other features, using the easy-to-use GameSir Nexus app (which is free to download for Xbox and PC) to customize it to suit your personal preferences. The GameSir Nexus app's ability to adjust analog stick dead zones can come in handy in circumventing the limitations of games that can't let you adjust the analog stick dead zone in-game, like Stalker 2, which is currently experiencing dead zone and stick drift issues at the time of this writing.

The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller also features great ergonomics. Its compact, lightweight design makes it suitable for players with small hands. The handles and triggers have textured grips that feel good and resilient. The controller's grips have thick curves that allow your fingers to sit in a natural position while holding the triggers, preventing them from feeling uncomfortable during long and intense gaming sessions.

You can also replace the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller's magnetic faceplate with a compatible, custom-made faceplate to personalize it if the default faceplate isn't to your liking.

The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller comes with Hall Effect sticks and triggers to ensure greater degrees of control while playing games. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The only downside of the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller, aside from not having a Wireless option, is that it replaced the microswitch face buttons of its predecessor, the GameSir G7, with more traditional, mushier buttons. While these mushier buttons offer great feedback and can read player inputs with little to no delay, they don't feel as satisfying to use or accurate as the G7's microswitch buttons.

Despite these flaws, the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is an excellent device we highly recommend to any gamer looking for a high-grade, long-lasting, budget-priced controller to help them conquer the best Xbox games and best PC games.

The GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller is currently on sale for $35.99 at Amazon after having its MSRP of $44.99 MSRP cut by 20% due to Black Friday, which is a pretty good bargain for a controller that already had an attractive price tag to begin with. Additionally, GameSir earlier this year released Blue, Orange, and Purple color variants of the GameSir G7 SE Wired Controller and they're also on sale with the same 20% discount at Amazon for $35.99.

When is Black Friday? Black Friday officially commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers, just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.