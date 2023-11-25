Alienware Aurora R15 Black Friday deals are so good that Dell keeps running out of stock. Grab this one while you can.

The Alienware Aurora R15 is an attractive gaming PC that you can max out with high-end specs. A model with an Intel Core i9 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 is on sale right now, but you need to act quickly. Dell had an even better deal on the Alienware Aurora R15 for Black Friday but it's now out of stock. If you're on the hunt for a gaming PC and the model listed below meets your needs, grab it now before it runs out of stock too.

Alienware Aurora R15 — RTX 4090 | was $3,899.99 now $3,299.99 at Dell This pre-built gaming desktop features powerful specs that can easily handle the best PC games. This model has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

✅Perfect for: Those who want high-end gaming specs in a sleek pre-built desktop PC. ❌Avoid if: You do not need or want the most powerful specs available. 💰Price check: $2,599.99 at Best Buy (RTX 4080 model)

Gaming desktop that more than meets spec requirements

The best PC games are rather demanding when it comes to specs. Even playing some newer titles at reasonable settings can require a powerful rig. You won't have any issues playing your favorite games with this Alienware Aurora R15.

Inside, this Alienware Aurora R15 has a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900KF, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. The only spec it's a tad low on is its storage, since it only has a 1TB SSD. If you want to double the SSD storage, you can pay an additional $200. There are also dual drive options with HDD drives for files that don't need the speeds delivered by SSDs.

To give you a gauge of the value you're getting with the Aurora R15, just an RTX 4090 costs about $2,000 these days. It may seem odd to call a $3299.99 gaming PC a bargain, but when put in context it is available at a good price.

On top of its powerful specs, the Aurora R15 has an attractive design, AlienFX lighting, and a transparent side panel. A few different cooling options are available for the Aurora R15, but this one has Alienware Cryo-tech Liquid Cooling, which is the best configuration.

The Aurora R15 features impressive specs, a sleek and functional design, and is on sale for Black Friday. But you need to act quickly before Dell runs out of stock.