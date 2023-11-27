Don't buy a PlayStation — Save money on the PC versions of Marvel's Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others instead

While PlayStation long required any prospective players of its games to pick up a new console, those days are over...well, kind of. Since 2020, PlayStation has been more regularly putting games on Windows PC. If you've been holding out for some good deals before grabbing them, you can take advantage of some major discounts on Amazon for almost every PlayStation game that has a PC version, with up to 76% off some titles!

Days Gone | was $49.99 now $16.50 at Amazon Deacon St. John is trying to survive in a world filled with raiders and infected called Freakers. Your home is the road, and roaming hordes threaten your every step. Try to stay alive.

God of War | was $49.99 now $26.99 at Amazon In this spiritual reboot of the iconic franchise, Kratos is trying to raise his son Atreus in a harsh world of Norse mythology. Monsters and gods threaten father and son, while there's more to a last request than meets the eye.

Horizon Zero Dawn | was $49.99 now $11.99 at Amazon Centuries into the future, humanity has been reduced to tribes in an Earth reclaimed by flora. Massive machines resembling dinosaurs now stalk the world, but the outcast Aloy is hunting for the truth of what came before.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered | was $59.99 now $31.99 at Amazon Insomniac Games brings an experienced Spider-Man to the fore, with iconic villains galore to tackle. But can you help Peter Parker balance his personal life with the demands of defending the city that never sleeps?

✅Perfect for: If you want to play lots of PlayStation games on your gaming PC and avoid buying a console. ❌Avoid it if: You want to play new PlayStation games immediately, not a year or two after launch. 👀 Alternative deal: Returnal for $40.19 at GreenManGaming

Why grab PlayStation games on PC?

It used to be that if you wanted to enjoy a PlayStation exclusive game, you needed to buy the latest console. That's not the case anymore, with a growing list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC that keeps on getting bigger. PlayStation has even invested to make these ports better, acquiring Dutch studio Nixxes to deliver masterclass PC ports.

Single-player PlayStation will usually not arrive day one on PC, so there is a downside to waiting. Naturally, if what you care about is just playing games as fast as possible, then you should definitely go ahead and buy a PlayStation 5. If you already have a gaming PC and you're okay waiting a year or two for games to be ported, you really don't have to buy a PlayStation 5!

That's not to say that every port is perfect. On the contrary, the PC version of The Last of Us was a terrible port at launch, and only through consistent patches has it become somewhat okay. That's the exception though, hardly the rule.

In general, this approach allows you to save money, as you often won't be paying full price for a game, and it will usually include all of the DLC or expansions, as is the case with Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered.