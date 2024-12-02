Instead of trading up for a new Steam Deck or ROG Ally gaming handheld, you should consider upgrading your current one's SSD — It's a lot cheaper thanks to these Cyber Monday deals

The ROG Ally 2 could really benefit from offering a larger SSD capacity than the first gen did.

There are a number of reasons why you might want to get a new Steam Deck or ROG Ally X. Maybe you want the Steam Deck OLED's nicer screen. Maybe you specifically want an ROG Ally X because it has two USB-C ports. However, if the main reason you want to trade up to a new handheld from your old one is that you want more storage space, then upgrading your current handheld with a better SSD is the more affordable option.

Thankfully, installing new SSDs in these handhelds is a breeze. What's more, the WD_BLACK SN770M 1TB SSD is down from its usual $129.99 MSRP to $89.99 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. If you want even more space, the 2TB SSD that I reviewed is currently only $179.99 at Best Buy. That's $60 less than its usual $239.99 MSRP.

Upgrading your handheld's SSD is cheaper than buying a new handheld

I installed the WD_BLACK SN770M in both my ROG Ally and my Steam Deck. It was really easy, and now my handhelds have faster transfer speeds for gaming. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I own both an ROG Ally and a Steam Deck and I found myself having to delete games regularly in order to make room for new ones. It was rather frustrating. So I took the first chance I could to upgrade my ROG Ally's 512GB SSD to a 2TB. About a year later, I upgraded my Steam Deck's SSD from a measly 64GB to 2TB. As a result, my handheld SSDs have faster transfer speeds, which is ideal for gaming, and I don't have to uninstall games nearly as often. The process was easy and I haven't had any issues since doing this.

To be fair, Best Buy currently has a really good trade-in offer going on right now for anyone who wants to upgrade from an original ROG Ally to an ROG Ally X. With this offer, you can get a $50 coupon toward an ROG Ally X and up to a $180 Best Buy gift card depending on the condition of your handheld. That said, if your ROG Ally isn't in the best condition or else has a bunch of non-stock customizations, then you might not get as much for it.

If I just described your ROG Ally then it might be a better idea to upgrade your current 512GB SSD to a 1TB or 2TB option. You'll save money and won't have to set up a new device.

Is it easy to upgrade the SSD in ROG Ally? Yes. As long as you have the correct tools and a compatible SSD, the process for swapping out the original ROG Ally SSD for a better one is rather easy.

Is it easy to upgrade the SSD in Steam Deck? Yes. The Steam Deck was made in such a way that it is very easy to take it apart and upgrade it. You'll just need to make sure you have the proper tools and a compatible SSD to upgrade to.

