Instead of trading up for a new Steam Deck or ROG Ally gaming handheld, you should consider upgrading your current one's SSD — It's a lot cheaper thanks to these Cyber Monday deals
WD_BLACK SN770M is my favorite handheld SSD, and right now, it's at a great discount for Cyber Monday.
There are a number of reasons why you might want to get a new Steam Deck or ROG Ally X. Maybe you want the Steam Deck OLED's nicer screen. Maybe you specifically want an ROG Ally X because it has two USB-C ports. However, if the main reason you want to trade up to a new handheld from your old one is that you want more storage space, then upgrading your current handheld with a better SSD is the more affordable option.
Thankfully, installing new SSDs in these handhelds is a breeze. What's more, the WD_BLACK SN770M 1TB SSD is down from its usual $129.99 MSRP to $89.99 at Best Buy for Cyber Monday. If you want even more space, the 2TB SSD that I reviewed is currently only $179.99 at Best Buy. That's $60 less than its usual $239.99 MSRP.
1TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 Internal SSD
Was: 129.99
Now: $89.99 at Best Buy
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 at Best Buy
✅Perfect for: People who want 1TB of internal storage space on their gaming handheld and are comfortable opening their devices.
❌Avoid if: You would rather buy the 2TB SSD.
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
❓Installation Guide: How to install on Steam Deck | How to install on ROG Ally
2TB WD_BLACK SN770M M.2 2230 Internal SSD
Was: $239.99
Now: $179.99 at Best Buy
"The WD_Black SN770M internal SSD offers faster read and write speeds to help gaming handhelds like Steam Deck and ASUS ROG Ally perform more efficiently. It's easy to install and provides more room than the original ROG Ally SSD. Considering that the ROG Ally can cause microSD card malfunctions, installing this WD_Black is the best way to increase handheld storage. Plus, choosing between 1TB or 2TB makes it easier to find something within your preferred price range." — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor
Our Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Customer reviews: ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 1/2 at Amazon
✅Perfect for: People who want to have a massive game library on their gaming handheld and want to upgrade to 2TB of space.
❌Avoid if: You would rather buy a new handheld with a better SSD already installed.
👉See at: BestBuy.com or Amazon.com
❓Installation Guide: How to install on Steam Deck | How to install on ROG Ally
Rebecca has own a Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, Nintendo Switch OLED and several AYANEO PC gaming handhelds. She is always on the lookout for the best accessories and games for these devices. She also reviewed the WD_BLACK SN770M SSD and installed one in both her Steam Deck and her ROG Ally.
Upgrading your handheld's SSD is cheaper than buying a new handheld
I own both an ROG Ally and a Steam Deck and I found myself having to delete games regularly in order to make room for new ones. It was rather frustrating. So I took the first chance I could to upgrade my ROG Ally's 512GB SSD to a 2TB. About a year later, I upgraded my Steam Deck's SSD from a measly 64GB to 2TB. As a result, my handheld SSDs have faster transfer speeds, which is ideal for gaming, and I don't have to uninstall games nearly as often. The process was easy and I haven't had any issues since doing this.
To be fair, Best Buy currently has a really good trade-in offer going on right now for anyone who wants to upgrade from an original ROG Ally to an ROG Ally X. With this offer, you can get a $50 coupon toward an ROG Ally X and up to a $180 Best Buy gift card depending on the condition of your handheld. That said, if your ROG Ally isn't in the best condition or else has a bunch of non-stock customizations, then you might not get as much for it.
If I just described your ROG Ally then it might be a better idea to upgrade your current 512GB SSD to a 1TB or 2TB option. You'll save money and won't have to set up a new device.
Is it easy to upgrade the SSD in ROG Ally?
Yes. As long as you have the correct tools and a compatible SSD, the process for swapping out the original ROG Ally SSD for a better one is rather easy.
Is it easy to upgrade the SSD in Steam Deck?
Yes. The Steam Deck was made in such a way that it is very easy to take it apart and upgrade it. You'll just need to make sure you have the proper tools and a compatible SSD to upgrade to.
When did Black Friday end?
Black Friday technically ends the following Saturday. However, Many retailers keep Black Friday deals going in to the weekend. Starting late Saturday or even early Sunday Black Friday deals are replaced by Cyber Monday deals.
When does Cyber Monday start?
Cyber Monday technically begins on Dec. 2, 2024. However, it is common for many retailers to start throwing out Cyber Monday deals the weekend before Cyber Monday. Additionally, some Cyber Monday deals only last the actual day of Cyber Monday, but others can last for the few weeks leading up to Christmas.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).