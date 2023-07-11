Logitech's BEST gaming mouse – the G502 Lightspeed – now has an ABSURD 40% discount

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, as the name implies, is a mouse specifically designed to help gamers play PC games at higher performance levels. Due to its technological advancements and engineering, this mouse runs at a high retail price of $149.99.

However, Amazon is offering a special 40% discount for the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse during its annual Prime Day sales season so that you can buy it at a much lower price of $89.99.

Logitech G502 Lightspeed: was $149.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Take your gaming skills on PC to the next level with the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse. This mouse features a Hero 25K Sensor, PowerPlay Compatibility, Tunable Weights, customizable buttons, and more to help you improve your gaming experience. Price check: $89.99 at Best Buy ✅Pros: Extremely responsive and consistent CPI regardless of how fast or slow you move the mouse. ❌Cons: Large size may be unsuited for users with small hands

From mice and keyboards to cameras, headphones, speakers, chargers, and more, Logitech's products rarely, if ever, disappoint when it comes to producing high-quality PC hardware and accessories.

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse seeks to continue Logitech's pedigree of advanced PC technology with a myriad of mechanical features.

This mouse is outfitted with LIGHTSPEED 1ms wireless connectivity and a Hero 25K sensor upgrade that grants it 1:1 tracking and 400 IPS, 100 - 25,600 max dpi sensitivity with zero smoothing, filtering, or acceleration to enhance responsivity and accuracy. There are 11 buttons and a scroll wheel which can all be customized with shortcuts and macro setups to fit your preferred playstyle.

In addition, this mouse is compatible with PowerPlay wireless chargers, so you can play games while charging it at the same time. Do note that PowerPlay Wireless charging systems are sold separately.

Other features of the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse include RGB lights that react to gameplay, a lightweight endoskeleton design, mechanical button tension for faster button presses, a tunable weight system to optimize tracking and aiming, and a 60hour LiiPO Battery.

Why we like this deal

The Logitech G502 gaming mouse. (Image credit: Future)

With customizable buttons, highly-responsive sensors, a re-tunable weight system, RGB lighting, and more, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse is a must-have for any PC gaming enthusiast who wishes to experience the greatest PC games at their best.

Indeed, in our Logitech G502 review, we gave the mouse 5 out of 5 stars.

However, its extensive amount of features has made this gaming mouse expensive to buy at most retailers as a result. Fortunately, thanks to Amazon's Prime Day 40% discount offer, you can buy this mouse at $89.99 instead of its retail $149.99 price tag on Amazon.

So if you're looking for a gaming mouse that rivals some of the best gaming mice on the market, take advantage of this deal while it lasts and grab the Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse.