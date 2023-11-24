This discounted desktop looks like artwork on your desk, and it's a monster gaming PC

Black Friday is heating up, and PC makers are vying for your attention. Luckily for you, that makes it a great time to pick up a pre-built gaming PC. The iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop currently costs $1,749 following a $483.49 discount. As an added bonus, it comes with a gaming mouse and a gaming keyboard.

iBUYPOWER Y40 Gaming Desktop | was $2,232.49 now $1,749 This gaming desktop pairs a Ryzen 7 7700X with an NVIDIA GeForce 4070 Ti and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. Those internals are impressive, and you can check them out in their glory alongside RGB lighting through the transparent sides of this system.

✅Perfect for: Those who want an attractive gaming desktop with powerful specs that can handle the most popular and demanding PC titles. ❌Avoid it if: Your gaming PC sits under your desk or isn't in sight. 💰Price check: $1,999.99 at Newegg

Picking a pre-built gaming desktop

There's no shortage of pre-built gaming PCs these days. We have a whole collection of the best pre-built gaming desktop deals on Black Friday. But when you're spoiled for choice, it can be hard to pick between systems with so many similarities. A lot of pre-built gaming desktops have options for similar specs, making looks and price more important.

The iBUYPOWER Y40 has an attractive design with one of its corners being entirely transparent. That setup lets you show off the system's RGB lighting and all the components inside. If you place your gaming desktop on top of a desk, the unique look of the iBUYPOWER Y40 makes it a great choice.

This particular model is on sale for $483.49 off. That's a very specific discount, but it brings the total cost down to $1,749. Since the deal is through Walmart, you should check out a Walmart Plus membership. Members get early access to deals, free grocery delivery, free shipping, and several other perks.

This gaming desktop has high-end specs that can handle the best PC games, including an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It also features a 1TB SSD and a 1TB HDD.