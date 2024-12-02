This RTX GPU-powered gaming PC is well under $900 for Cyber Monday, but hurry — it won't stay that low for long

Gaming PCs intended for playing games at 1080p are some of the most affordable ones on the market you can get while still enjoying good performance, and Cyber Monday tends to make many of the best budget-friendly rigs even cheaper with its limited-time discounts. The Black Friday follow-up sales event is now live for the next several hours, and that means there are lots of deals like that up for grabs.

One of the best I've seen today while combing through the web is this colossal 37% markdown on HP's entry-level OMEN 35L PC, with Cyber Monday slashing the price down a whopping $520. That brings it well under the $1,000 mark and down to just $849.99 at the HP store, with options available to spend extra money on upgrades if you want them. Note that there's also an Intel version for $879.99 for folks who prefer Team Blue processors over AMD's.

Sub-$1,000 Excellence HP OMEN 35L Gaming Desktop PC (GT16-0100m PC)

Was starting at: $1,369.99

Now starting at: $849.99 at HP Thanks to Cyber Monday, you can score a capable HP OMEN 1080p/1440p gaming PC with an RTX 4060 GPU, a Ryzen 5 8500G processor, 16GB of speedy DDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD for well under the $1,000 mark. Note that you have the option of configuring it with more expensive components while still saving $520, as these are only the PC's entry-level specs. ✅Perfect for: PC gamers that want an excellent 1080p gaming system with headroom to push into 1440p territory. ❌Avoid if: You're after a more powerful rig and want to play at more demanding resolutions like ultrawide or 4K. Features: Windows 11 Home, NVIDIA RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6X), AMD Ryzen™ 5 8500G, 16GB Kingston FURY DDR5-6000 MT/s, 512GB NVMe M.2 SSD, 120 mm 4-heatpipe air cooler, 500W 80 Plus Bronze-certified ATX PSU, Realtek Wi-Fi 6 (2x2) and Bluetooth®️ 5.3 wireless card (supporting gigabit data rate)

Warranty: One-Year Warranty

Launch date: 2024 👉See at: HP Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping: Yes. Membership: Various HP memberships offer a variety of discounts. 🤩Alternative deal: Intel version for $879.99 at HP

Great 1080p gaming for under $1,000

A different model of the HP OMEN 35L with a black mesh frontplate. (Image credit: HP | Best Buy)

Playing the best PC games with High or Ultra settings requires an expensive rig if you're doing it at high resolutions like ultrawide (3440x1440) and 4K, but it's more affordable than many think at 1080p — especially if you're able to find a good deal like this one. NVIDIA's entry-level RTX 4060 GPU has enough horsepower to deliver a 60+ FPS experience with most options cranked up, and by lowering some or by utilizing DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation, you can push into triple-digit FPS territory or even comfortably game at 1440p.

The card is paired with AMD's Ryzen 5 8500G CPU in this system, which will give you all the processing power you'll need for gaming at this level. The Intel version's i5-14440F is a bit more performant, but you'd have to pay an extra $30 for that bump; ultimately, I recommend both, so it's up to you to decide if that's worth it or not. Other specs and features include 16GB of DDR5 RAM, a 500W power supply, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, with RGB on the rig's case fans, CPU cooler, and memory giving it some snazzy gamer flair.

The one drawback about this PC is that it only comes with a 512GB SSD at the entry level, which you'll rapidly fill up in today's world where it's not uncommon for new games to require 100GB of space or more (STALKER 2 and its PC requirements are the most recent example of this). The good news is that you can spend an extra $80 to bump that up to 1TB, which is definitely worth considering given the $520 discount. Still, though, I wish the 1TB SSD model was offered at base.

Beyond that, it's a very capable gaming PC for just $850, and if you're in need of a new 1080p rig, you should pull the trigger on it before Cyber Monday ends when the clock strikes midnight. Want something beefier? This Lenovo Legion Tower with an RTX 4080 SUPER is nearly $800 off right now, and is a phenomenal option if you like the sound of eating 4K with ray tracing and maxed settings for breakfast.

When did Black Friday end? Officially, Black Friday ended at midnight on November 29 last week, as the event falls on the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday. However, many Black Friday deals rolled through the weekend and into Cyber Monday, with lots of them either still available or replaced with new discounts. Some, though, have gone offline.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began today, on December 2, 2024. It takes place on the Monday immediately after Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, and is best thought of as an extension of the Black Friday sales event. Many Black Friday deals got converted into Cyber Monday ones when the day began, and retailers have also introduced new deals as well. Most of these are only available online, hence the "Cyber" title.