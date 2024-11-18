Save money (and storage space) with one of the best Xbox Series X|S expansion cards around, now on an early Black Friday sale for less than $100
Add 1TB of storage space for your Xbox Series X|S with the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card and save yourself $58 in the process with this early Black Friday discount sale over at Amazon
We're halfway into November and thus halfway towards Black Friday, when every online retailer across the world will shower consumers with massive discount deals for products they've been dying to get their hands on at reduced prices. However, some retailers like Amazon aren't waiting for Black Friday to host deals; they have just launched a gigantic discount sale for the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.
If you're an Xbox gamer looking to add extra space to your Xbox Series X|S, then today's your lucky day. Amazon's deal for the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card has reduced its high MSRP of $157.99 to a more affordable $99.99.
WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card
Was: $157.99
Now: $99.99 at Amazon
👀Alternative deal: $99.99 at Best Buy
"Western Digital's long-awaited competitor to the exorbitant Seagate Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S is functionally and practically great, and it has lowered prices." — Zachary Boddy, Staff Writer
✅Perfect for: Gamers looking to add lots of extra storage space for their Xbox Series X|S at low prices.
❌Avoid if: You're looking to add as much storage space as humanly possible for your Xbox Series X|S or if you only play games with low storage space requirements, thus reducing the need for an SSD.
Storage Type: NVMe M.2 2230 PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Flash Memory Type: USB. Memory Storage Capacity: 1TB. Weight: 25g (0.9lbs). Warranty: 5-year Limited. Launch date: 2023. Compatibility: Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S via Xbox Expansion Slot.
👉See at: Amazon
Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Amazon Prime w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, music, video, ebook, & audiobook access, & more.
💰Price check: $149.99 at Walmart
Why should you buy the WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card?
Videogames have come a long way since the days of the Atari 2600 and Nintendo Entertainment System, when games were only a few kilobytes in size. Nowadays, big blockbuster titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Death Stranding, and many others require nearly or even over 100GB of storage space for your consoles and PC systems, just for the base game alone without DLC.
As a result, it's become a necessity to track down the best SSDs for your Xbox Series X|S, so you have enough storage space for the best Xbox games, as sometimes even the default 1TB internal storage unit of the Xbox Series X isn't enough to keep up with the growing demand for space.
Fortunately, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card is one such Xbox SSD that can meet these demands as it boasts a massive storage space of 1TB (or the recently released 2TB variant. It's). Additionally, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card features a compact design with exceptional build quality; it is straightforward to set up and install, its small size makes it easy to carry around while traveling, and its performance is on par with the Xbox Series X|S's internal storage unit.
The only major catch you may have to be wary of is its high MSRP of $157.99. While this price tag is considerably cheaper than its main premium competitor, the Seagate Storage Expansion Car, it is still a hefty price for a storage unit for most people, especially if they're on a budget.
However, with this accommodating early Black Friday deal, you can buy the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for the reduced price of $99.99 at Amazo, saving so, so, also. and save yourself $58 while doing. So not only will you be able to get 1TB's worth of extra storage space for your Xbox Series X|S at a cheaper price, but you will also save enough money to buy an extra Xbox game.
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday commences on November 29, 2024. However, many retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun hosting discount deals for a wide variety of products. In light of this, we recommend keeping an eye out for early discount deals for products you have added to your wishlist at your favorite retailers just in case they become sold out by the time Black Friday officially starts.
When is Cyber Monday?
When Black Friday ends, Cyber Monday will begin shortly afterward on December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday is worth keeping track of after Black Friday finishes as this online-only event will most likely host exclusive discount deals not shown during Black Friday or cheaper deals than ones hosted during Black Friday. Also, some Cyber Monday deals may last after the event is over so you may want to stick around for any last-minute discounts.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!