Save money (and storage space) with one of the best Xbox Series X|S expansion cards around, now on an early Black Friday sale for less than $100

One of the best expansion cards for Xbox just got a big Black Friday discount early.

We're halfway into November and thus halfway towards Black Friday, when every online retailer across the world will shower consumers with massive discount deals for products they've been dying to get their hands on at reduced prices. However, some retailers like Amazon aren't waiting for Black Friday to host deals; they have just launched a gigantic discount sale for the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S.

If you're an Xbox gamer looking to add extra space to your Xbox Series X|S, then today's your lucky day. Amazon's deal for the WD_Black C50 Expansion Card has reduced its high MSRP of $157.99 to a more affordable $99.99.

Why should you buy the WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card?

Maximize your Xbox Series X|S' storage space with the WD_Black 1TB C50 Expansion Card. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Videogames have come a long way since the days of the Atari 2600 and Nintendo Entertainment System, when games were only a few kilobytes in size. Nowadays, big blockbuster titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Death Stranding, and many others require nearly or even over 100GB of storage space for your consoles and PC systems, just for the base game alone without DLC.

As a result, it's become a necessity to track down the best SSDs for your Xbox Series X|S, so you have enough storage space for the best Xbox games, as sometimes even the default 1TB internal storage unit of the Xbox Series X isn't enough to keep up with the growing demand for space.

Fortunately, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card is one such Xbox SSD that can meet these demands as it boasts a massive storage space of 1TB (or the recently released 2TB variant. It's). Additionally, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card features a compact design with exceptional build quality; it is straightforward to set up and install, its small size makes it easy to carry around while traveling, and its performance is on par with the Xbox Series X|S's internal storage unit.

The only major catch you may have to be wary of is its high MSRP of $157.99. While this price tag is considerably cheaper than its main premium competitor, the Seagate Storage Expansion Car, it is still a hefty price for a storage unit for most people, especially if they're on a budget.

However, with this accommodating early Black Friday deal, you can buy the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for the reduced price of $99.99 at Amazo, saving so, so, also. and save yourself $58 while doing. So not only will you be able to get 1TB's worth of extra storage space for your Xbox Series X|S at a cheaper price, but you will also save enough money to buy an extra Xbox game.

