Thanks to Amazon jumping the gun on Black Friday, this quintessential mobile gaming controller for Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available for less than $63

Play the best mobile and xCloud titles with impeccable controls at a low price with the GameSir G8 Galileo

In this golden age of mobile gaming, third-party manufacturers have produced top-of-the-line accessories that allow players to transform their mobile devices into full-blown gaming controllers.

One such mobile gaming controller is the GameSir G8 Galileo. Its price has just gotten more generous because it has a 37% Black Friday discount sale, taking its MSRP down from $99.99 to $62.99 at Amazon.

Why should you buy the GameSir G8 Galileo?

Take Xbox Gaming on the go with GameSir G8 Galileo mobile controller. (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

GameSir has garnered a favorable reputation for creating high-quality and budget-friendly gaming controllers and peripherals that compete with the best Xbox gaming controllers and the industry's best Xbox Cloud Gaming controllers. GameSir's young G8 Galileo mobile controller upholds the company's pedigree for quality controllers with a solid build, comfy ergonomics controls with accurate inputs, and a smorgasbord of unique, gameplay-enhancing features.

One of these features is its Hall Effect joysticks and Hall Effect triggers to accompany its d-pad and four-face button layout that resembles an Xbox controller. Hall Effect controls differ from regular, mechanical controls because they use magnets and sensors to detect a player's input without any friction. This feature allows the player to perform more precise movements during gameplay so they execute complex attacks or maneuvers while reducing the risk of making input errors.

Other standout features of the GameSir G8 Galileo include mapping the functions of every button with the GameSir App and a USB-C port for pass-through charging via clipping into your mobile device so you don't have to charge it. In addition, it can switch between modes to be used for playing Xbox Cloud Gaming, basic mobile games, and even PlayStation games via PlayStation Remote Play.

So long as you aren't using a foldable phone, you can pretty much hook up any Android or iOS device into the GameSir G8 Galileo. (Image credit: Jez Corden - Windows Central)

The drawbacks of the GameSir G8 Galileo are very minor in the grand scheme of things but are still worth mentioning. Due to the chunky design of the controller, it's not very compact which can be an issue when you're trying to store it in a bag while traveling. In addition, this GameSir G8 Galileo is incompatible with folding phones as it lacks the USB-C connector to accommodate their unique designs.

Aside from these bugbears, the GameSir G8 Galileo is an excellent controller for anyone looking to play the best Xbox games via xCloud and mobile games like the popular Genshin Impact with maximum comfort.

So if you're interested in buying the GameSir G8 Galileo, now's a prime time to do so. Amazon is pulling the trigger early on Black Friday deals and is selling the GameSir G8 Galileo at a 37% discount, reducing its MSRP from $99.99 to $62.99, which is an absolute steal for the high-tech you're paying for.

