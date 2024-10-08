The Xbox controller that helped me beat Elden Ring and Monster Hunter World is having a monstrously huge, 60% Anti-Prime Day discount at Walmart
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, one of the best controllers I've ever used, is on sale for possibly one of the lowest discounts it ever had
Amazon Prime Day may be here, but retailers across the world are pumping out discounts for expensive products at cheaper prices than those found at Amazon. One such retailer is Walmart, which is currently hosting a gargantuan deal for Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma, one of my all-time favorite Xbox and PC controllers.
This premium wired controller (specifically the white colored variant) normally has a steep MSRP of $149.99, but Walmart has slashed its price down by 60% for a more affordable price tag of $59.00.
Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma Wired Controller (White) | was $149.99 now $59.00 at Walmart
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is a cutting-edge controller with RGB lightning, tight controls, and joysticks that can be remapped to your preferences, a sensitivity clutch to enable more precise analog stick movement, and more awesome features.
👀See at: Walmart | Razer | Best Buy (Black)
✅Perfect for: Players looking for a wired controller with tight, responsive controls and comfy ergonomics.
❌Avoid if: You prefer using wireless controllers so you don't have to deal with the cable management issues of wired controllers.
🔎Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma review: Razer's Xbox controller almost feels like cheating
💰Price check: $79.99 at Amazon
🤔Why Walmart? Walmart is one of the top retailers in the world that provides consumers with a wealth of products at modest prices, reliable customer service, and lucrative deals you won't find at any other retailer. If you sign up for a Walmart Plus membership, you will gain access to all kinds of useful perks like 12-hour early access to deals, free grocery deliveries, a subscription to Paramount+, and much more.
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is my go-to controller for hardcore Xbox and PC gaming
Razer has often been my go-to company when I need high-quality gaming accessories to play the best Xbox titles and best PC titles with precise controls. Whether it's Razer Naga X for PC MMOs or the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma for console gaming, Razer has never let me down.
I've been using this controller for a few years now, and I totally agree with my colleague, Jez Corden's review of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma that it is one of the best Xbox controllers on the market, provided you don't mind wired-only controllers.
I love this controller for several reasons. For starters, the controls on this device from the face buttons, joysticks, triggers, and additional back peddles feel super nice to handle and are extremely responsive with no input delay even while playing challenging, action-heavy titles like Capcom's Monster Hunter series or FromSoftware's Elden Ring. The control functions can also be remapped from game to game to your personal preference thanks to the Razer Controller App that's free to use on Xbox and Windows 10/11.
The superb controls don't stop there, as the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also includes sensitivity clutches built into the joysticks. This feature allows you to reduce the speed at which the stick performs actions in-game so you move more precisely and aim more accurate shots, which can be extremely helpful when playing first-person shooters like Halo or DOOM.
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma also has other features to complement the controls. These include rubberized-texture grips with ergonomic handling so it is comfy to hold for several hours, removable magnetic joysticks you can switch out for other compatible ones to suit your needs, and RGB lightning to make it shine in the dark for extra immersion.
It may not have the wireless functions or enhanced technology of its successor, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro, but the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is still a fantastic controller that I won't be replacing any time soon and one I highly recommend to anyone looking for a high-quality Xbox-style controller.
Walmart is currently selling the white-color variant of the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma wired controller for $59.00, which is an astronomical 60% discount from its normally steep MSRP of $149.99. In all my years playing and spotlighting this controller, I have never seen its price tag drop this low. With such a huge discount on offer, I'd say this is the best time to snag yourself one of Razer's finest controllers because you won't find a cheaper deal anywhere else.
Who is the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma aimed for?
The Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma is made for gamers looking for a high-quality, wired controller with a sturdy build, precise controls and excellent ergonomics.
What componants makes the Razer Wolverine V2 Chroma special?
An assortment of responsive face buttons, triggers, back triggers, and joysticks with clutch sensitivity with functions and settings that can be adjusted and remapped via the Razer Controller app. The magnetic joysticks can be replaced with other compatible joysticks to make the user's preference.
Why should I buy at Walmart?
Walmart is a highly respectable retailer that specializes in selling various kinds of products at affordable prices like video games, movies, groceries, electronic appliances, cleaning products, and much more. In addition, customers who sign up for Walmart's Plus membership program can also get special perks when purchasing items at the retailer like exclusive discounts, free grocery deliveries, and other benefits. You can check out our Walmart Plus membership FAQ to learn more about its benefits.
