Xbox Chaturdays 70: Summer Game Fest reaction and final Xbox predictions with Samuel Tolbert

For Episode 70 of Xbox Chaturdays, we'll be joined by Windows Central's very own Samuel Tolbert. We'll be diving into our thoughts of Summer Game Fest Live 2022, Devolver's Digital Marketing Countdown to Marketing, our favorite announcements so far, our last-minute predictions before the big Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and so much more! If you're excited about catching up on all the biggest gaming news of the week, tune into Xbox Chaturdays live every Saturday at 12 p.m. ET!

What is Xbox Chaturdays?

Xbox Chaturdays is our weekly Windows Central Gaming podcast. Every Saturday, we sit down with various Xbox developers, enthusiasts, and industry figures to chat about all things Xbox. We designed our show to provide exciting and engaging content for Xbox and PC players, highlighting what we love about gaming. There's always something fun to chat about from the best games on Xbox Game Pass to the titles we can't wait to play.

With Xbox Chaturdays, we've built up a pretty incredible audience of live viewers who consistently keeps the show fresh and exciting with questions. Our show promotes community interaction, and we strive to immerse our viewers in the experience. If you haven't caught an episode before, head on over to the Windows Central Gaming YouTube channel to watch past episodes or on all your favorite podcast services including Spotify, iTunes, and Google Podcasts.