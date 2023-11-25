I can't believe each of these Xbox games I LOVE are under $10 right now

Whether you just picked up an Xbox Series X or Series S in the Black Friday sale, or you're a long time owner, one thing we all need is games. After all, a games console without games to play on it isn't much of a console.

You can never have too many games. My own Xbox library currently sits close to 400 games, but I'm always on the lookout for more.

But I also like introducing people to something new, games I've truly loved playing they haven't tried. That's what I'm here for right now, and in this case, this list contains games I love with the added bonus that not a single one of them will cost you more than $10. Perfect for gifting to a loved one, or to yourself!

Outriders Day One Edition | $9.49 at Amazon No lie, I put 50 hours into the demo for Outriders alone, grinding for Legendary gear. This isn't a live service game, but fans of looter shooters will love it. Set on a distant planet where humanity migrated when Earth was no longer fit for them, things quickly take a turn. Build your character from one of four classes, earn your loot, and traverse the world of Enoch to unravel the truth behind a mysterious signal.

Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition| $4.49 at Amazon Have you played Apex Legends? Did you know that Titanfall 2 is what came before, and inspired Apex Legends? This first-person shooter has seen something of a revival in recent months, with server issues being fixed and fan theories over a sequel helping drive the player count up. Truth is, Titanfall 2 has always been a sublime shooter, combining some of the best movement mechanics in this genre with massive mechs, and there's even a campaign. Put down Call of Duty and give this one a go.

Watch Dogs Legion | $7 at Amazon Legion moved the Watch Dogs franchise to London and I think it's a seriously underrated title. The story is gritty and doesn't shy away from getting into controversial topics, but the ability to play as literally any character you come across is the real gem. Watch Dogs Legion lets you truly play the game how you want to, taking on its London-based open world in a manner you see fit.

Tom Clancy's The Division | $9.88 at Amazon I've put over 700 hours into The Division 2, but this is where the story, and my love of the franchise, began. Discover the origins of the Green Poison pandemic that turned the world into a desolate, lawless place. New York City is your playground, and besides the campaign there's the PvPvE Dark Zone where some of the best loot, and the toughest enemies are found. And if you enjoy it, there are some pretty great expansions you can buy to further the experience even more.

Rage 2 | $8.75 at Amazon Among Bethesda's library, this is a game I think gets overlooked far too often. Rage 2 is an absolute riot of a shooter. It looks good, the weapons are satisfying, and the "Diamond Geezer" cheat that adds the voice of Danny Dyer into proceedings had me in stitches while I played through it.

You could buy all of these for less than the price of a single new, full priced game, and there are a lot of hours of gameplay here.

Good games are always good games, even if they're a little older, and I'm frankly amazed that you can get all of these for under $10.

Go ahead, treat yourself to some gaming. You deserve it!