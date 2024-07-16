I finally stopped being stubborn and bought an SSD card for my Xbox and I don't know how I ever lived without it — with this deal you can pay a LOT less than I did

As the Xbox's library of games grows each year, and the size of those games gets ever larger, it becomes more difficult to manage with the current storage limits of the Xbox Series X|S. Though there are newer models launching this Holiday with more room to accommodate a vast library, the cheapest way to upgrade is just to stick with your current console and bag a great deal on an expansion card, like this WD_Black C50 expansion card that's been reduced from $149.99 to $117.99 at Amazon.

WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox — 1TB | was $149.99 now $117.79 at Amazon The WC_BLACK C50 is my go-to recommendation for a pure Xbox Series X|S expansion card. It's fast, stylish, and often more affordable than the Seagate alternative. As with all storage, the more you buy, the better value you get for your buck so while there is a 512GB version I recommend go big or go home.

🔥 Today's best deals 🔥

Why choose the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card

Add extra data storage for your Xbox Series X|S with the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card. (Image credit: Jennifer Young - Windows Central)

I've owned my Xbox Series S since day 1, and been pretty stubborn about buying an expansion card for it, mainly because I was gobsmacked at how expensive the Seagate Expansion cards were at launch. As a Series S owner, I don't want to pay the out nearly cost of the console just for some expanded storage. So for the past few years, I've just been moaning and cursing every time a game of more than 70GB comes out as inevitably, I've had to delete something from my library to make room, and I've held firm on not buying extra storage.



It was Dragon's Dogma 2 that finally cracked me this year, I've recently moved house and my Xbox console is no longer near the router, so it's not as simple as always redownloading my games at speed. I had to buy an SSD. Of course, there are many options, including external ones, which give you a lot more storage at a cheaper price, but if you want to play Xbox Series X|S games direct from your storage, the only two options are the WD Black C50 and Seagate expansion. Both of which, thankfully, have come down in price in recent times.



Ultimately, these cards do the same thing, but the Seagate is slightly more expensive and perhaps more popular only as it was the first to market. They both add one terabyte of storage space, and they're easy to use as they only require you to plug it into the back of your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. The main factor for me is price, though, and the WD_Black card is not only cheaper but aesthetically I find it the better looking card of the two. I'm fickle when it comes to my tech and the WD_Black card matches beautifully with my Xbox Series S and Elite Series 2 Core controller.



I now can't imagine life without my expansion card. It really was as simple as plugging it into the back of my console, and in the words of the great Todd Howard, "it just works." No longer am I scratching my head and putting games in my library on the chopping block; I have room for everything I want to play!



I did get my WD_Black C50 at a small discount due to a code when I bought it, but you can benefit from an even better deal than what I got thanks to Amazon Prime Day and these retailer price wars by getting it for a whole $33 off at Amazon. They actually had the card listed a few dollars more earlier today and dropped it further to beat Newegg's $119 price, which is still a great deal if you don't have a Prime subscription.