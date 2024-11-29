Is this Black Friday deal an Xbox? No, it's an Xbox toaster.

One of the best gifts for gamers is on sale for Black Friday. Walmart's discount on the Xbox Series S toaster gets you the adorable gadget for $30.99. That's just under $6 off the normal retail price and brings the kitchen appliance into the price range of secret Santa gifts and stocking stuffers (depending on who you're shopping for).

Was: $36.71

Now: $30.99 at Walmart "While the main draw of the Xbox Series S Toaster is the fact that it looks like an Xbox Series S, the kitchen gadget is also a nice toaster on its own. It features a self-centering bread guide and a bagel button to fit larger items. The toaster shows which setting you have it dialed to with an LED light that then shows a countdown timer, which is a handy addition." — Sean Endicott, News Writer & Toast aficionado ✅Perfect for: People who want to add a bit of Xbox flair to their kitchen or people who need to buy a gift for a gamer. ❌Avoid if: You prefer PS5 over Xbox or need a larger toaster. Slice capacity: 2 Bagel support: ✅. Quick warmup: ✅. Timer: LED. Launch date: 2024. Xbox Cloud Gaming: ❌. 👉See at: Walmart Return period: 90 days (Walmart) / 30-days (Marketplace). Price match? Yes (Only in-store, only for Walmart online pricing). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: Walmart Plus w/ free shipping & deliveries, exclusive deals & deal early access, & more.

Is this an Xbox?

Microsoft has a new ad campaign claiming just about anything is an Xbox. Smartphones, TVs, handheld consoles, laptops, and PCs are all Xbox devices in the eyes of Microsoft. But you know what isn't an Xbox? The Xbox Series S toaster. Despite its body that looks remarkably like an Xbox Series S, the toaster does not support Xbox Cloud Gaming or local gameplay. Alas, the ad campaign has its limits.

While the Xbox Series S toaster does not stream or play games, it is a functional toaster. It has two extra-long slots for toasting things, a self-centering bread guide, and a bagel button. I was hopeful that the toaster would feature RGB lighting, but its lights are only a single color. Still, it's nice that the gadget features an LED countdown timer.

Of course, no Xbox Series S toaster would be complete without the ability to burn the Xbox logo into bread.

Joking aside, the Xbox Series S toaster is a great gift for a gamer. If you have someone who enjoys games as a secret Santa recipient, need to grab someone a smaller gift, or want to add some gaming flair to your kitchen, the Xbox Series S toaster is one of the best Xbox Black Friday deals.