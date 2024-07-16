The Razer Kishi V2 is an iconic mobile controller perfect for Xbox Cloud Gaming — and it is ridiculously cheap right now

It's hard to talk about Xbox Cloud Gaming without mentioning Razer. The Kishi was among the first to make the service easily accessible on a smartphone, and many versions of the iconic controller have come to market since then. For a good reason, too, it's a fantastic mobile controller.

You can now get the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for nearly a third of its retail price, from $149.99 to $59.99 at Woot (owned by Amazon and acts as an outlet). You can enjoy playing your Xbox and mobile games with one of the best controllers for the job. A few models and compatibility types are available for sale on both Woot and Amazon, so read on for the deals.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller | was $149.99 now $54.99 at Woot (Android only)



The V2 Pro is the V2 but better, with an audio jack and HyperSense Haptics, though you'll need to tweak the settings to get them working with Xcloud. It's the only Kishi model with an Xbox button that takes you to the home screen.

✅Great for: An advanced controller experience for Xbox Cloud gaming on your mobile, this is the Razer Kishi V2 but with haptic feedback for more immersion.



❌Don't buy if You have an iPhone; this Xbox edition is only compatible with Android.



👀 How to enable Haptics for Xbox Cloud: Razer help



💰Price Check: $74.95 at Amazon

Razer Kishi V2 Mobile Gaming Controller | was $119.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (iPhone edition) Take gaming with you on the go with the slim, ergonomic-friendly, and responsive Razer Kishi V2. This cloud controller is ideal for playing Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on mobiles.

✅Great for: Playing xCloud Gaming titles with tight and satisfying controls.



❌Don't buy if: You have large hands, in which case you may find the GameSir G8 Galileo more comfortable. It's $79 at Amazon.



🤖Android version: $79.99 at Amazon

💰Price check: $114.69 at Walmart

Why is the Razer Kishi V2 Pro for Xbox selling for cheaper than the Razer Kishi V2?

The Kishi V2 improves on the original in almost every way. (Image credit: Jez Corden | Windows Central)

The Razer Kishi V2 Pro is cheaper for a couple of reasons despite its higher MSRP. Firstly, it is the only model that carries the Xbox branding, so while this will appeal to Xbox gamers, it may lack the universal appeal of the other models for which consumers may want to buy purely for mobile gaming. Secondly, the offer is available through Woot, which, while owned by Amazon, tends to offer much cheaper, outlet-style electronics prices, but deals that are much more short-lived and go out of stock fast.



Both Razer Kishi models on sale work effectively the same, splitting the controller over two panels and attaching it to your mobile to turn it into your own gaming handheld. At a fraction of the cost of getting a Logitech G Cloud, Steam Deck, or ROG Ally. If you play mobile titles like Call of Duty Mobile or Diablo Immortal, this controller will dramatically improve your experience over using the touchscreen.



Both controllers have pleasing microswitch face buttons for that clicky feedback, and the material of the controllers is lightweight enough not to be a burden through long gaming sessions. You can also charge your phone with pass-through charging and use the built-in Nexus app to organize all of your games outside of Xbox Cloud Gaming. We have a full review of the Razer Kishi V2, giving it 4.5 out of 5 stars. The V2 Pro has a few improvements, such as the haptic feedback and audio jack, both of which are also features in the newest model, the Razer Kishi Ultra, but at a small fraction of the cost.



Out of the two on offer over Amazon Prime days, I'd definitely choose the Razer Kishi V2 Pro that Woot has on offer, but if you prefer the look of this one go quick as their deals are notoriously shortlived. If you want to buy a new controller for your Xbox, we also have a run down on all the Xbox controller deals in the sales.