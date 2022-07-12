Sea of Thieves is on special offer for $19.99, only on Prime Day

Prime Day is offering an extraordinary treasure in the form of a digital code for Sea of Thieves at a discounted price of $19.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That means you can start your pirate career and experience all the magical and dangerous wonders this game offers for half its retail price of $39.99.

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer-focused, open-world adventure game where you get to become a pirate and journey the vast ocean for thrills, treasure, and glory. This game features a wide range of activities to partake in, such as exploring uncharted islands for long-lost artifacts, battling undead skeletons to collect their bounties, and fending off rival pirates in epic ship battles to protect your loot, and so much more.

There are also story-driven campaigns where you go on adventures that reveal intriguing lore about the world and even team up with infamous pirates like Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirate of the Caribbean movies.

if you ever wanted to live out the ultimate pirate fantasy, then look no further than Prime Day's stellar half-price deal on one of the best games on Xbox, Sea of Thieves.