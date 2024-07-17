Spend money to save money on this must-have Xbox controller battery

Maybe there are people out there who just love buying up packs of batteries and having to swap them out, but I haven't met them.

No one enjoys their Xbox gaming sessions being interrupted by a warning that the controller battery is getting low and needs to be replaced shortly. The best way to avoid that is through the PowerA Play and Charge Kit for Xbox, which is discounted to $16.14 at Amazon for the remainder for Prime Day! There's no way of knowing how long this must-have accessory will remain in stock while it's on sale, so grab one (or two) quick!

PowerA Play and Charge Kit for Xbox | was $18.99 now $16.14 at Amazon Xbox officially licenses the PowerA Play and Charge Kit, and it works perfectly to ensure your controllers stay topped off and ready to go whenever you want to play. No one wants to get interrupted with a low battery warning in the middle of a multiplayer match, and this cheap yet reliable charge kit lets you prevent that from ever happening.

💰Price check: $23 at GameStop



👀Alternative deal: Charging stand for $30 at Best Buy



✅Great for: Saving money in the long run and not buying new batteries



❌Don't buy if: You buy a lot of single-use AA batteries

Why I recommend this Play-and-Charge kit deal

Keep your controllers charged. (Image credit: Microsoft)

While the standard Xbox Series X|S controller is the perfect refinement of all the different Xbox controllers that came before it, there is one flaw that continues to rear its head. The lack of any rechargeable battery included with the controller is annoying, as it keeps you reliant on buying packs of single-use AA batteries. That's why the officially-licensed PowerA Play and Charge Kit is an absolute must-buy, and now that it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2024, it's even more important to grab a kit or two.

Each kit comes with two rechargeable batteries, as well as "shells" that allow it to fit your Xbox One controllers or Xbox Series X|S controllers. That means that even if you're still using older, backward compatible controllers, you'll still be able to keep them charged up without being forced to buy a new controller just yet.

Let me be very frank about things: This isn't an amazing discount. Going from $19 to just over $16, it's only a couple of dollars in savings, hardly the massive slashed prices you normally think about or look for when a big deals event like Prime Day rolls around, like this 2TB Seagate Expansion Card that's over $100 off.

Even so, if you play games on Xbox, this is by far the best accessory you can grab. You'll be saving yourself from having to grab battery pack after battery pack, and the savings will continue to stack up over time. If you're hard-pressed for cash — and I've certainly been there before, time and time again — then every dollar counts.

I make sure to use these kits every day in my favorite Xbox controllers, rotating them so that while a controller is in use, another controller is charging. This means my gaming time is never interrupted, and I'm always prepared for when a battery gets low.

Because each kit comes with two batteries, this format of making sure controllers stay charged can easily be scaled based on the needs of your household. If you're playing by yourself and you only have two controllers, it's simple to rotate between the two. If you have a partner and/or children, just grab an extra charge kit or two and make sure that when a controller isn't being used, it's charging! If you're a curious newcomer, consider grabbing this alongside the Xbox Amazon Fire TV Stick bundle, and you can test out playing Xbox games through the Cloud.

When does Amazon Prime Day end?

Amazon Prime Day is technically more than one day, as it began this year on July 16, with a wave of discounts across essentially every category that the gargantuan retailer keeps stocked. Prime Day is continuing through July 17, with extended discounts and a handful of new sales popping up here and there.

Despite the name, Prime Day isn't an Amazon-only affair anymore, as other retailers like Target and Walmart have decided to offer competing discounts and sales. This means that if you're really interested in getting the absolute best deals possible, you'll want to look into having a My Best Buy membership, Walmart Plus membership, or a Target Circle membership.