The Razer Wolverine V2 is a step up from the standard Xbox controller — and half price in this amazing deal

Renowned for their high-quality laptops, gaming accessories, and controllers, Razer products are considered top-tier in the industry. Among their acclaimed offerings is the Razer Wolverine V2, a wired controller designed for seamless compatibility with Xbox consoles and PCs.

For a wired controller, I'd normally be more critical of the price of the Razer Wolverine V2 which retails for around $100 but thanks to Amazon Prime Day sales you can get it for half the price starting at $49.99 for the white controller and $67.90 for the black.

Razer Wolverine V2 - White | was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon



Experience the ultimate in gaming precision with the Razer Wolverine V2 White Controller. Designed for Xbox consoles and PCs, this sleek, wired controller offers unparalleled responsiveness with its advanced customization options and ergonomic design. Enjoy enhanced accuracy with the Mecha-Tactile action buttons and D-pad, ensuring every move and command is executed flawlessly.

👀Also available in Black: Razer Wolverine V2 Black | was $99.99 now $67.90 at Amazon



✅Great for: Mecha-tactile switches and awesome grips make for a comfortable gaming session.



❌Don't buy if: You want a wireless controller or rear paddles.



🔍Our experience: Razer Wolverine V2 review

Why I recommend the Razer Wolverine V2

The Razer Wolverine V2 has a few enhancements over the standard Xbox controller (Image credit: Richard Device - Windows Central)

The wired Razer Wolverine V2 has a bunch of enhancements over both its predecessor and the standard Xbox controller. Featuring remappable buttons, the Wolverine V2 allows gamers to customize their controls to suit their unique gaming preferences, giving them a competitive edge. The refined ergonomic design ensures increased comfort during extended gaming sessions, while the hair-trigger mode with trigger-stop switches provides faster, more precise shots, particularly beneficial in shooter games. The combination of advanced features and ergonomic design ensures a superior gaming experience, particularly for competitive gamers.

This advanced controller typically retails at $99.99 at various online retailers. However, Amazon currently offers the white version for an incredible half-price discount of $49.99. This limited-time offer presents a rare opportunity to own a high end controller at a fraction of the cost. Although personal preference will dictate whether you prefer the white or black version, the significant savings make the white version an especially attractive choice, more so if you want to match to an Xbox Series S.

If by chance your looking for more controller deals, I am following all the best controller deals in the Prime sales and you can check back there for everything from wired to wireless, from hall effect sticks to RGB lighting, I'll only be listing the best controllers, but this Razer Wolverine V2 is definitely top of the pile when it comes to premium Xbox accessories and I highly recommend jumping on it for half off.