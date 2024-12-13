This Xbox Game Pass Ultimate sale gets you 3 months for just $28.99

Xbox Game Pass is the biggest platform for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 at the moment, and it also provides access to a massive library of games.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is arguably the best bargain in gaming, and that's when it's at full price. Right now, you can get even more value for your money thanks to a deal that discounts 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to $28.99, though you need to use the code GAMEPASS at checkout to slash the final $5 off the price. That's a total savings of $21 off the normal price of the subscription. If you want to take advantage of the discount, you have to act quickly, since the deal goes away at the end of the day at best. If the discount sells out at Woot before then, you're unfortunately out of luck.

Xbox Game Pass: The best bargain in gaming

With titles earning recognition at The Game Awards 2024 and the list of upcoming Xbox games growing regularly, it's an excellent time to hop onto the Xbox ecosystem. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also a great way to continue gaming at an affordable price, since it gets you access to the entire Xbox Game Pass library.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, online multiplayer, EA Play, Riot Games benefits, and additional perks. While the subscription is best known for its Netflix-esque model of letting you play games you don't need to purchase, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate also gets you member deals and discounts for things you do want to buy.

We also shared exclusive details on Microsoft's "Bring Your Own Games" program recently, which lets you stream a growing list of your owned titles through the cloud. That feature also requires an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Subscription fatigue is real, and I feel it at the end of the year when I review my annual expenses and realize how much I've spent on Netflix, Disney+, Microsoft 365, and other services. Heck, even Skype requires a subscription for certain features these days. Even with subscriptions stacking on top of each other, I'd argue Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth it. You only have to play a few games through the service that you would otherwise buy to justify the cost.

With Indiana Jones and the Great Circle here, Avowed from Obsidian on the way in February, and games like Stalker 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (which is better than it was at launch), there are plenty of games to enjoy. And since you don't pay extra for the titles, you can try them and then move on if they aren't for you.