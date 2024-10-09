This is the lowest price we've ever seen the Xbox Series S gaming monitor accessory at — Grab it before this deal goes away at the end of Prime Day

There are plenty of awesome accessories for Xbox Series S owners, but arguably the very best is the UPspec Screen, which attaches to the back of the smaller console and provides a 1080p, 60Hz IPS display. With this installed, you can easily travel and use the Series S on the go. Even if you're just short on TVs and want a dedicated screen for your Series S, this accessory will come in handy.

Right now, the Screen for Xbox Series S is the lowest price it's ever been. It has an MSRP of $249.99, but during Prime Day, you can snag one for just $159.99 at Amazon.

Make your Xbox Series S the perfect travel console

You can easily take the Xbox Series S on road trips and even use it in the car while the xScreen is in place. (Image credit: UPspec Gaming)

While writing the UPspec xScreen for Xbox Series S review, our own Ben Wilson talked about how this accessory is very easy to attach to the small Xbox console. The accessory has a male USB-A connection and a male HDMI connection that you press into the ports on the back of the Series S. This setup allows you to connect the two devices without having to use any ugly cables. Then, you turn the dial on the side to secure the accessory to the console.

xScreen for Xbox Series S specs Panel type: 11.6-inch IPS

Resolution: 1080P

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Speakers: Integrated stereo

Extras: Comes with controls. Optional stand sold separately.

Colors: White and Black



What results is a very clean and snappy-looking upgrade. Just be aware that the extra USB port and Ethernet port on the back of the Series S do get blocked and cannot be accessed when this monitor is in place. However, there is an opening that allows you to reach the power port and the storage expansion slot. Speaking of, the Seagate 1TB Expansion Card is currently only $129.99 at Amazon today, making it a great discount from its usual $159.99 price point.

The xScreen display itself is considered a gaming monitor, and it reaches this title by offering a crisp resolution of 1080p along with a great refresh rate of 60Hz. This is an IPS panel, so colors look great, but you'll definitely want to sit in front of the screen and not to the side to get the best viewing angle.

The optional stand is sold separately and allows you to prop the Xbox Series S up more securely so you can view the display at a more comfortable height. (Image credit: Ben Wilson | Windows Central)

However, xScreen isn't just a monitor. It also has built-in speakers so you can hear your game sounds without needing to plug in a gaming headset or speakers. That said, Ben noted that these speakers definitely aren't the best out there — they are pretty weak when it comes to bass tones. Still, they're nice in a pinch, and you can always plug your headset in for better audio if you need to. Speaking of, the HyperX CloudX gaming headset is only $42.74 at Amazon today for Prime Day if you want to snag a pair.

Another awesome thing about the xScreen is that UPspec did a good job of matching the color of the casing to the white of the Series S. It's not perfect, but it's close enough that you won't notice the difference unless you really stare at it. There's also a black version of the xScreen to match the new Xbox Series S casing. However, it's currently not nearly as good of a discount as the white version at the moment — $194.99 at Amazon.

With this xScreen accessory attached, you can easily play your Xbox Series S in the car on a road trip or at the hotel where you stay. It's also helpful just around the house since it lets someone enjoy the Series S without having to use the TV. That way, the family can watch whatever show or movie they want to watch while the gamer plays on a separate screen.

