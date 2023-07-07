AMD's best Ryzen CPUs, Radeon GPUs drop to record low prices: Save big with Team Red

If you're putting together a PC for hardcore gaming or intensive productivity tasks like rendering or video editing, it's a good idea to use some of the best CPUs and GPUs available so that you can enjoy optimal performance. Unfortunately, these components are often very expensive, which makes it difficult to build a high-end rig without breaking the bank.

If you're willing to use AMD hardware, though, we have some good news: currently, a variety of Team Red's flagship Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs are on sale for some of the lowest prices we've ever seen them go for. They're far from cheap — these are some of the best PC parts that money can buy, after all — but they're definitely more affordable than they are usually. Majorly discounted components include the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, 5950X, and Ryzen 7 5800X3D processors, along with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX, 7900 XT, and 6950 XT graphics cards.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D | $662 $556 at Amazon The 7950X3D is the best Ryzen CPU on the market for folks that want elite performance for both gaming and productivity. With 16 cores, 32 threads, a max 5.7GHz clock speed, and AMD's valuable 3D V-Cache tech, it's got everything you could want. Make sure to apply the coupon located under the price for the full discount. Price Check: Newegg $556 | Walmart $629.99 ✅Pros: Best for gaming and productivity, 3D V-Cache boosts game performance



❌Cons: Priciest AM5 CPU

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X | $459 $390 at Newegg Before Ryzen 7000, AMD's best overall CPU was the 5950X, which still stands tall as one of the top chips for both gaming and productivity if you have an AM4 motherboard. The price hovers around $450-500 these days, but Newegg has discounted it by $69 (nice) with the promo code FTTPCU576 you can apply at checkout. Price Check: Amazon $448.00 | B&H $463.99 ✅Pros: Excellent performance for gaming and productivity, more affordable than ever ❌Cons: No 3D V-Cache, AM4 limits you to DDR4

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D | $449 $329.99 at Amazon If all you care about is gaming, your best option on AM4 is the fan-favorite 5800X3D. Thanks to 3D V-Cache, it outperforms the 5950X in most games, edges out 12th Gen Intel chips, and even keeps up with 13th Gen CPUs, too. This isn't the lowest price we've seen — last month, it dipped to around $290 — but even so, this is an excellent deal for what is arguably the best bang-for-your-buck gaming CPU available. Price Check: B&H $329.99 | Newegg $344 ✅Pros: Best AM4 CPU for gaming thanks to 3D V-Cache, more affordable than Ryzen 9 ❌Cons: Worse productivity performance compared to Ryzen 9, AM4 limits you to DDR4

XFX SPEEDSTER MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XTX | $1,010 $904.99 at Newegg AMD's top GPU right now is the RX 7900 XTX, which is positioned as an RTX 4080 rival. It goes toe-to-toe with the 4080 in rasterization performance tests, and while it doesn't have DLSS 3 and falls behind in ray tracing, it makes up for it by having a $200 cheaper MSRP. This one is on sale for nearly $100 off thanks to a discount and Newegg's VGAEXCAA793 promo code. Price Check: Amazon $919.99 | B&H $919.99 ✅Pros: Excellent 4K performance, rivals NVIDIA's RTX 4080 ❌Cons: Loses to Team Green when ray tracing is on, most expensive RX 7000 GPU

XFX SPEEDSTER MERC310 Radeon RX 7900 XT | $899 $704.99 at Newegg The 7900 XT is less powerful than its XTX brother, but it's a fantastic card for gaming at 1440p with max settings and 100+ FPS. It can also handle 4K decently well, too, and competes excellently against NVIDIA's RTX 4070 Ti. It's currently available for a massive price drop at Newegg, and you can knock an extra $15 off by applying the VGAEXCAA794 promo code at checkout. Price Check: Amazon $719.99 | B&H $769.75 ✅Pros: Excellent for elite 1440p, good for 4K ❌Cons: Loses to Team Green when ray tracing is on

XFX SPEEDSTER MERC319 RX 6950 XT | $640 $569.99 at Newegg Price Check: Amazon $579.99 | B&H $579.99 This deal on AMD's last-gen RX 6950 XT will no doubt be an attractive option for folks that want to enjoy a quality 1440p gaming experience. It outperforms the RTX 4070 in most benchmarks, and right now, it's also more affordable. Use promo code VGAEXCAA792 for an extra $10 off. ✅Pros: Great for high-end 1440p, often beats the RTX 4070 in rasterization benchmarks ❌Cons: Loses to Team Green when ray tracing is on

What we would choose

All of these deals on AMD CPUs and GPUs are fantastic, but which ones should you pull the trigger on? Ultimately, it depends on what you're planning to do with your PC, the level of performance you're targeting, and the other components you want to pair with your processor and/or graphics card.

If you're looking to build a PC that can crush high-end gaming and intensive productivity workloads, you'll be best served by the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and the Radeon RX 7900 XTX. These are the best components that Team Red has on offer, and thanks to these discounts, they're not as pricey as they usually are. Just make sure you have one of the best AM5 motherboards and DDR5 RAM modules, as the 7950X3D isn't compatible with AM4 and AM5 won't work with DDR4 memory. If you don't want to upgrade from AM4, go with the Ryzen 9 5950X.

If you only care about gaming, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D is still worth consideration at this discount, though the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is also an incredible CPU to keep in mind if you already have an AM4 motherboard and don't want to move to the latest socket. There's a reason it's been an extremely popular choice for PC gamers ever since it launched last year, after all.

For a GPU, you'll want the RX 7900 XTX if you're targeting a top-notch 4K gaming experience with the highest settings and framerates, with the RX 7900 XT being the optimal choice for mid-range 4K and elite 1440p. There's also the RX 6950 XT, which is a less expensive alternative that handles high-end 1440p very well.