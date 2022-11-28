The BEST Cyber Monday PC deals on components & desktop upgrades

Oh boy, it's time for Cyber Monday PC deals! Digital retailers have cut the price of hundreds of parts, components, & upgrades for desktops. Black Friday has passed, but the savings keep going, and we've found the best in each category, ready for your next rig.

Sweeping all the best manufacturers and storefronts, we searched for savings on just about anything you can put into a custom machine, and we're highlighting the cream of the crop for Cyber Monday. Practically everything you need to upgrade your desktop PC or build a new one is listed below, with massive deals on brands from ASUS to ZOTAC!

8 best Cyber Monday PC component deals

Cyber Monday processor deals

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5950X $799.00 $749 at Newegg (opens in new tab) The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (opens in new tab) is impressive, especially at a discounted price. It's ready to take on the toughest processing tasks if you plan for some intense gaming.

(opens in new tab) Intel Core i9-12900KS $895.00 $525 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A groundbreaking GPU upon release, featuring support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 RAM. With 16 cores and 24 threads, this beefy CPU is usually a little steep in price, making this a fantastic deal.

Cyber Monday CPU cooler deals

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix LC II 240 $149.99 $119.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Featuring a 240mm radiator with 2x fine-tuned ASUS PWM fans, the ROG Strix LC II AIO keeps your CPU effortlessly cool.

(opens in new tab) Scythe Mugen 5 Rev. C $69.99 $56.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Compatible with LGA 170, this beefy air cooler features a Kaze Flex II 120 fan spinning up to 1500 RPM with a giant heatsink for controlled temperatures.

Cyber Monday motherboard deals

(opens in new tab) MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4 $209.99 $159.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Ready for 12th and 13th Gen (with an update) Intel Core processors, this MSI PRO board boasts PCIe 5.0 support, improved heatsinks, and a multi-Gig LAN port. Clock up to 5200MHz with DDR4 RAM to save even more cash.

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero $899.99 $799.90 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Scoring well in our ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero review (opens in new tab), this high-end board supports modern components with PCIe 5.0 lanes, DDR5 RAM slots, and plenty of m.2 sockets. Ready for overclocking to the max, this premium board is closer to being truly affordable.

Cyber Monday RAM deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 $234.99 $199.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) RGB-loving PC gamers will appreciate the animated LEDs on this 32GB DDR5-6000 set from Corsair, with 36-36-36-76 timing. Control the ten-zone lighting from the iCUE companion app and set custom XMP profiles.

(opens in new tab) G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB 32GB DDR5 $267.99 $224.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) G.Skill follows suit with its own set of fancy DDR5-6000 RAM loaded with RGB, with 30-38-38-96 timing on this 32GB set. Featuring AMD EXPO support for memory overclocking and custom lighting controls.

Cyber Monday GPU deals

(opens in new tab) ZOTAC RTX 3060 Twin Edge OC $410.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Featuring 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM with 2nd-Gen RT cores and 3rd-Gen tensor cores, this mid-range GeForce RTX PCIe 4.0 card has improved cooling from Zotac to keep temperatures under control. 3x DisplayPort and 1x HDMI allow multiple monitors.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte OC RX 6650 XT $304.99 $269.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) On the AMD side of graphics cards, Gigabyte provides its take on the PCIe 4.0 Radeon RX 6650 XT with 8GB of DDR6 VRAM and a boost clock up to 2694MHz controlled by an extended heatsink and triple fans. Features 2x HDMI and 2x DisplayPort connection options.

Cyber Monday storage deals

(opens in new tab) Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB M.2 2280 $89.99 $59.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Available in various size options, the 1TB Solidigm P41 Plus is down to just under $60, an absolute steal for an NVMe SSD with up to 4,125MB/s sequential read speeds. Grab it if you're craving a solid-state drive with extra space.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 980 1TB M.2 2280 $99.99 $79.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Another chunky solid-state drive with rapid speeds, this Samsung 980 m.2 2280 is an NMVe SSD with sequential read/write speeds up to 3,500 / 3,000MB/s. Perfect for installing Windows and a few oversized games for reduced loading screen wait times.

Cyber Monday PSU deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair RM750 80 Plus Gold $129.99 $83.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Nobody says you have to color-coordinate your desktop, especially if the PSU is hidden. Still, if you have a suitable PC case, this RM750 is available with a 35% Cyber Monday saving for 750W of 80+ Gold-rated power.

(opens in new tab) Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE 1200W $349.99 $189.99 at Newegg (opens in new tab) Building a desktop with the latest power-hungry GPUs demands a capable power supply. The fully modular Super Flower Leadex Platinum SE provides 1200W of juice and features an eco mode for fanless silent operation.

Cyber Monday case deals

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB white $144.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The opposite of subtle, this white 4000X variant is a mid-tower case packaged with 3x 120mm AirGuide RGB fans. Featuring its RapidRoute cable management system, Corsair makes building as easy as possible.

(opens in new tab) Fractal Design Meshify 2 RGB black $174.99 $124.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a slight price increase, you get 4x Aspect 14 RGB PWM fans with the Meshify 2 RGB black case. Featuring its iconic designs and branding on the front panel, this beefy Fractal Design case holds up to 11 HDDs and 4 SSD mounts.

