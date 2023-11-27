Get the PERFECT pre-built PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator with this unmissable Cyber Monday deal before it sells out!
The thrill of affordable virtual flights for Cyber Monday!
If you're like me (sorry) and are totally hooked on trying Microsoft Flight Simulator, you've probably laughed at its recommended specs, too. Well, hold onto your aviators because CyberPowerPC has a gaming powerhouse scoring way above the game's ideal spec for only $899.99 at Best Buy. Most other budget desktops can't measure up to this Cyber Monday gem under $1,000. It's a steal.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Master — Ryzen 7 5700, RTX 4060 Ti, 16GB DDR4-3200, 2TB SSD | was
$1,174.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy
With a spacious 2TB solid-state drive, you've got ample room for not just Microsoft Flight Simulator but a fleet of other hefty simulation games. This CPU/GPU combo can effortlessly navigate every intricate detail and breathtaking view in the 1:1 recreation of Earth.
✅Perfect for: Running MSFS at 1080p for smoother framerates or 1440p at around 30 FPS.
❌Avoid it if: You want to play in 4K either now or shortly into the future without the confidence for manual upgrades.
💰Similar spec (4060 Ti): $1,195.99 at Newegg
Finally, a sim gaming PC for less than $1,000
Simulator games might not seem so thrilling to those who have never played them but trust me, they get you hooked. Fast. Between Microsoft Flight Simulator and Euro Truck Simulator 2, my custom-made desktop had been begging for manual upgrades closely matching this pre-built machine from CyberPowerPC.
Thankfully, it's available for anyone, so there's no mandatory need for a My Best Buy membership either (though you still get perks like extended warranty.)
Going against the consensus of being ugly but realistic, MSFS is beautiful and outrageously detailed (you can fly anywhere on the globe.) The downside of pumping up the visuals is that entry-level desktops generally won't cut it for enjoyable sim flights.
Thankfully, Microsoft officially supports NVIDIA's DLSS 3 upscaling tech, meaning the game can technically render with less demanding fidelity from the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPU in this PC and intelligently blow up the final image to remain sharp and detailed. I'd recommend sticking with an FHD monitor for 1080p gaming, but CyberPowerPC desktops use standard parts and can be manually upgraded and handle the larger screens you'll find during our Cyber Monday best 4K and ultrawide monitor deal roundup.
Can this pre-built PC run Microsoft Flight Sim?
|Ideal spec
|Microsoft Flight Sim
|CyberPowerPC Gamer Master
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 2700X
|⬆️AMD Ryzen 7 5700
|RAM
|32GB
|🔻16GB
|GPU
|NVIDIA RTX 2080
|⬆️NVIDIA RTX 4060 Ti
|VRAM
|8GB
|✅8GB
|Storage
|150GB SSD
|⬆️2TB SSD
For such a fair price, the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master outranks a mixture of both 'ideal spec' requirements as recommended by Microsoft. The only metric that seemingly falls flat is RAM, where 16GB is obviously less than 32GB, but it's the most straightforward manual upgrade you could ever perform yourself.
There are two unused DIMM (memory) slots on the motherboard, so a double pack of speed-matching DDR4 RAM would bring you up to 32GB. Admittedly, simulator games like MSFS load a massive amount of data into memory.
However, 16GB has been enough for my personal machine running sim games for years, propped up by the same kind of high-speed solid-state storage drive in this CyberPowerPC desktop.
Long story short: Yes, this PC can run Microsoft Flight Simulator comfortably at 1080p and even push for 1440p if you engage NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling tech. Pair it with one of the best flight sticks, and you'll have a blast.
