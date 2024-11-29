Black Friday took $400+ off a gaming PC that was already a great value, and you won't find a game this system can't play

HP actually has a robust ecosystem of excellent gaming hardware under its OMEN and HyperX brands, and one of the most appealing products in the entire family is the HP OMEN 25L. This compact gaming desktop PC boasts the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware in a slim and attractive design, it has more than enough power to play any PC game your heart desires, and even at full retail price it already felt like a great mid-range choice.

That's not enough for the Black Friday craze, though. You can pick up an HP OMEN 25L of your own for just $899.99 at Best Buy, a massive $400 price cut on a very well-balanced desktop PC. I mean that, too, as this configuration comes equipped with the newest Intel Core i5 CPU, NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU for great FHD and QHD gaming performance, a generous 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for installing all of your games. If you need more, there's a higher-end OMEN 25L configuration that's also heavily discounted.

Less than $1,000 for a future-proofed, capable gaming PC with all the right pieces

It's not unreasonable to acquire a capable desktop gaming PC for less than $1,000 (especially if you're willing to build it yourself), but all too often pre-built towers in this price range either feature last-gen components or suffer from a fatal flaw, such as not rocking enough RAM or limiting upgradeability. The HP OMEN 25L doesn't suffer from either of those issues — you're getting a great mid-range gaming PC that's been discounted straight into "budget" territory.

Already a compelling package at $1,299.99, this HP OMEN 25L is powered by Intel's latest and greatest 14th Gen Core i5, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a new-gen SSD with 1TB of capacity, and a surprisingly generous 32GB of RAM. That setup is perfectly tailored toward playing all the best PC games at FHD (1080p) and even QHD (1440p), and you won't be playing at the lowest settings to get great framerates, either.

It's an upgradeable package, too. HP designed the OMEN 25L to feature toolless entry into its internals, where you can easily upgrade the CPU, GPU, cooling systems, RAM, and SSD. This PC uses standard parts, so you could even install up to 128GB of RAM if you really wanted to. Well-balanced performance and easy upgradeability are awesome to have, but the OMEN 25L also looks good. It's more compact than your average gaming tower, stands out with a clean white design, and gives you a good side view at its organized internals and RGB-lit components.

For a limited time, you can make the HP OMEN 25L the center of your PC gaming setup for $899.99 at Best Buy, which shaves a whopping $400 of the retail price. That's also $60 cheaper than configuring your own OMEN 25L direct from HP, so Best Buy really is getting the greatest Black Friday deal here.

It's honestly difficult to fault this PC at $900, but those who need superior computing power, more graphical prowess, and twice the SSD storage can also save $450 on the HP OMEN 25L with a Core i7, RTX 4060 Ti, and 2TB SSD for $1,199.99 at Best Buy. For those not keeping track, that's three major upgrades for $100 less than what the more affordable OMEN 25L cost before Black Friday.

While we're at it, I can also recommend the perfect monitor. I reviewed the HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor and praised it for its solid picture quality, excellent performance with QHD, 240Hz gaming, and attractive pricing. Right now, it's an even more stellar deal, as the HP OMEN 27qs makes the perfect partner for the OMEN 25L at only $279.99 at Best Buy.

