Black Friday took $400+ off a gaming PC that was already a great value, and you won't find a game this system can't play
The HP OMEN 25L is compact, attractive, easy to upgrade, and boasts more than enough power for all the latest and greatest PC games.
HP actually has a robust ecosystem of excellent gaming hardware under its OMEN and HyperX brands, and one of the most appealing products in the entire family is the HP OMEN 25L. This compact gaming desktop PC boasts the latest Intel and NVIDIA hardware in a slim and attractive design, it has more than enough power to play any PC game your heart desires, and even at full retail price it already felt like a great mid-range choice.
That's not enough for the Black Friday craze, though. You can pick up an HP OMEN 25L of your own for just $899.99 at Best Buy, a massive $400 price cut on a very well-balanced desktop PC. I mean that, too, as this configuration comes equipped with the newest Intel Core i5 CPU, NVIDIA's RTX 4060 GPU for great FHD and QHD gaming performance, a generous 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD for installing all of your games. If you need more, there's a higher-end OMEN 25L configuration that's also heavily discounted.
HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC (Core i5, RTX 4060)
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $899.99 at Best Buy
"While it could do with a few more ports, especially in the front, the HP Omen 25L is a tall, striking PC bedecked in RGB lighting that offers the kind of rock-solid performance to satisfy just about anyone’s 1080p gaming needs." — James Holland
TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
✅Perfect for: Those who want a sleek, premium-looking desktop gaming PC with excellent 1080p-1440p gaming performance and enough flexibility for future upgrades.
❌Avoid if: You're looking for top-of-the-line power, as this PC is all about the balance between design, performance, and price.
CPU: Intel Core i5-14400F (10-cores, up to 4.7GHz). GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB DDR5 VRAM). Memory: 32GB DDR5 RAM @ 5,200MHz. Storage: 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD. Warranty: 1-year Standard. Launch date: 2024.
👉See at: BestBuy.com
Return period: 15 days. Price match? Yes (Also applies within return period). Free shipping: $35 minimum. Membership: My Best Buy w/ free shipping, exclusive deals, 60-day return period, & expanded support.
💰Price check: From $799.99 at HP ($959.99 for identical configuration)
🤩Alternative deal: HP OMEN 25L (Core i7, RTX 4060 Ti) for $1,649.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy
🔥The hottest Black Friday deals🔥
- 🎮ASUS ROG Ally (Ryzen Z1) | $349.99 at Best Buy (Save $150!)
- 💽MSI GeForce RTX 4070 + free game | $479.99 at Newegg (Save $60!)
- 💻Surface Pro 11 (X Plus) | $899.99 at Best Buy (Save $300!)
- 💽AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + free SSD (1TB) | $194.99 at Newegg (Save $74!)
- 🖥️Beelink Mini PC (Ryzen 5) | $249 at Amazon (Save $100!)
- 🎮Xbox Series X Digital Edition (1TB) | $399.99 at Best Buy (Save $50!)
🍁More great Black Friday deals🦃
- Best Buy: Big savings on video games, accessories, and more
- Amazon: Constantly rotating sales on everything you can imagine
- Walmart: Major savings on practically everything
- Target: Live deals on a huge range of products
- Dell: Top deals on laptops, gaming PCs, accessories, and more
- HP: Save big on laptops, desktops, accessories, and more
- Lenovo: Doorbuster deals on all PCs, monitors, accessories, and more
- Newegg: Save on PC gaming accessories, components, and more
- Razer: Discounts and free gifts for Razer hardware, gear, and more
- Samsung: Holiday deals on laptops, TVs, phones, and more are live
Less than $1,000 for a future-proofed, capable gaming PC with all the right pieces
It's not unreasonable to acquire a capable desktop gaming PC for less than $1,000 (especially if you're willing to build it yourself), but all too often pre-built towers in this price range either feature last-gen components or suffer from a fatal flaw, such as not rocking enough RAM or limiting upgradeability. The HP OMEN 25L doesn't suffer from either of those issues — you're getting a great mid-range gaming PC that's been discounted straight into "budget" territory.
Already a compelling package at $1,299.99, this HP OMEN 25L is powered by Intel's latest and greatest 14th Gen Core i5, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, a new-gen SSD with 1TB of capacity, and a surprisingly generous 32GB of RAM. That setup is perfectly tailored toward playing all the best PC games at FHD (1080p) and even QHD (1440p), and you won't be playing at the lowest settings to get great framerates, either.
It's an upgradeable package, too. HP designed the OMEN 25L to feature toolless entry into its internals, where you can easily upgrade the CPU, GPU, cooling systems, RAM, and SSD. This PC uses standard parts, so you could even install up to 128GB of RAM if you really wanted to. Well-balanced performance and easy upgradeability are awesome to have, but the OMEN 25L also looks good. It's more compact than your average gaming tower, stands out with a clean white design, and gives you a good side view at its organized internals and RGB-lit components.
For a limited time, you can make the HP OMEN 25L the center of your PC gaming setup for $899.99 at Best Buy, which shaves a whopping $400 of the retail price. That's also $60 cheaper than configuring your own OMEN 25L direct from HP, so Best Buy really is getting the greatest Black Friday deal here.
It's honestly difficult to fault this PC at $900, but those who need superior computing power, more graphical prowess, and twice the SSD storage can also save $450 on the HP OMEN 25L with a Core i7, RTX 4060 Ti, and 2TB SSD for $1,199.99 at Best Buy. For those not keeping track, that's three major upgrades for $100 less than what the more affordable OMEN 25L cost before Black Friday.
While we're at it, I can also recommend the perfect monitor. I reviewed the HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor and praised it for its solid picture quality, excellent performance with QHD, 240Hz gaming, and attractive pricing. Right now, it's an even more stellar deal, as the HP OMEN 27qs makes the perfect partner for the OMEN 25L at only $279.99 at Best Buy.
HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC (Core i5, RTX 4060)
Was: $1,299.99
Now: $899.99 at Best Buy
"While it could do with a few more ports, especially in the front, the HP Omen 25L is a tall, striking PC bedecked in RGB lighting that offers the kind of rock-solid performance to satisfy just about anyone’s 1080p gaming needs." — James Holland
TechRadar review ⭐⭐⭐⭐
👉See at: BestBuy.com
🤩Alternative deal: HP OMEN 25L (Core i7, RTX 4060 Ti) for $1,649.99 $1,199.99 at Best Buy
When is Black Friday?
Black Friday is technically on Nov. 29, 2024, but this sales event seems to start a little earlier each year. Retailers increasingly get more aggressive in terms of when discounts start in order to entice consumers ahead of the main event, so you can see early Black Friday deals as soon as October. Black Friday itself can feel overwhelming and be limited by stock shortages, so it's often a great idea to take advantage of those early sales ahead of time.
When is Cyber Monday?
This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024. This continuation of the Black Friday weekend was once the online-version of the aforementioned sales event, but as more retailers go online it's not uncommon to see Black Friday and Cyber Monday blend into one another. If you miss out on sales on Black Friday, you may have another chance on Cyber Monday. Better yet, though, is staying ahead of the curve and getting your holiday shopping done weeks in advance.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Zachary Boddy (They / Them) is a Staff Writer for Windows Central, primarily focused on covering the latest news in tech and gaming, the best Xbox and PC games, and the most interesting Windows and Xbox hardware. They have been gaming and writing for most of their life starting with the original Xbox, and started out as a freelancer for Windows Central and its sister sites in 2019. Now a full-fledged Staff Writer, Zachary has expanded from only writing about all things Minecraft to covering practically everything on which Windows Central is an expert, especially when it comes to Microsoft. You can find Zachary on Twitter @BoddyZachary.