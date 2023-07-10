Best Prime Day deal on a 15-inch Windows laptop with a GORGEOUS display I recommend

Right now, you can pick up one of the best Windows laptops for up to $550 off, thanks to a deal at Dell. The XPS 15 is Dell's flagship 15-inch laptop, providing a high-end PC with powerful internals. Dell comes out with a new XPS 15 each year, and this year's model earned high marks in our Dell XPS 15 review.

"To say the Dell XPS 15 (9530) has a powerful presence is an understatement. It was clear from the moment I pulled the laptop from the packaging that Dell's sleek design and thin chassis are designed to impress in an understated form of elegance," said our Rebecca Spear.

Dell XPS 15 | was $2,999 now $2,449 at Dell The latest and greatest XPS 15 laptops offer a truly excellent experience with a gorgeous display, great battery life, and robust performance. Right now, you can grab one for up to $550 off through Dell or at a discount at Best Buy. Price Check: Best Buy from $1,000 ✅Pros: Gorgeous display, excellent performance, and great battery life

❌Cons: Does not have USB-A port

There are a ton of configurations available, so it's definitely worth taking your time to browse through what's on sale. I'll list some of the best configurations here based on a balance between performance and price, but you should check out the Dell's XPS page to double-check if the perfect PC for you is discounted right now. Dell also has a collection of laptop deals that includes XPS 15 models and other PCs.

Arguably the best deal is on a version that's discounted by $410. That model runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It costs $1,999 at the moment, which is a significant savings compared to its normal price of $2,409. That version features an FHD+ display (1920 x 1200).

If you need a better screen, make sure to check out the XPS 15 that's currently on sale for $550 off. It has a 3.5K (3456 x 2160) OLED display that supports touch. Inside, it's powered by an Intel Core i9-13900H and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070. Its discount brings it to $2,449.

As good as Dell's deals are, Best Buy has an even better deal if you're shopping for the most affordable XPS 15. The model with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 and Intel Arc A370M graphics is $1,000. That's a savings of $500 on what was already a more affordable version of the PC.

If Dell doesn't have a deal on the XPS 15 you want, or if you just prefer a different PC, make sure to check out our list of best Prime Day Windows laptop deals. We'll update that post throughout this week, including any new Dell XPS 15 deals that show up. While Prime Day is a major reason why laptops are on sale, plenty of companies other than Amazon are slashing prices right now, including Dell, Acer, Razer, ASUS, and HP.