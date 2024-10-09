HP’s 16-inch AI PC has been suspiciously discounted by $540, and there are less than 11 hours left to get it

This HP Pavilion Laptop 16t-af000, 16" is now just $560, but only for a limited time.

Around here at Windows Central, HP holds a special place in our hearts, as our reviewers, including myself, often strongly like its recent laptops. But finding one with a real processor, 16GB of RAM, and a good amount of storage can be challenging if you want it for less than $1,000.

Well, HP is running a limited-time sale on its 16-inch Pavilion laptop, which features a solid Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor. Usually, HP sells this laptop for $1,099, but for the next 11 hours, it’s just $560, a staggering 49% savings (-$540) at HP.com. That will be very difficult to beat if you want something with this size display and HP’s quality.

Please remember that this discount ends at 3 AM ET on October 10, less than 11 hours after this article went live.

HP Pavilion 16 | was $1,099 now $559.99 at HP.com With a modern Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage, this 16-inch laptop weighs less than 4 pounds and makes a great all-rounder PC for those who need it for productivity, school, or just couch surfing. It'd be a tough sell at $1,100, but at $560, it's a steal (if you can get one in time). 👀See at: HP.com ✅Perfect for: All-around Windows 11 work, Office, media, and school. ❌Avoid if: You need a laptop with a high-resolution display

Is HP Pavilion any good?

I’ve handled a few Pavilions over the years, and yes, they’re exceptionally well-built laptops that feel more premium than their retail price. The chassis is rarely made from plastic and is usually an alloy of some type. In this case, the Pavilion Laptop 16t-af000, 16", weighs only 3.92 lbs., which is really good for a 16-inch laptop.

Thanks to the onboard neural-processing unit (NPU), it's also a full AI PC with a Microsoft Copilot key for quick access and advanced AI abilities.

For the CPU, you get Intel’s first-gen Core Ultra 7 155U, which is suitable for PC computing needs that don’t include gaming or 4K video editing. Usually, we also see laptop makers cheap out on RAM, but here, you’re getting a full 16GB, so there shouldn’t be any performance bottlenecks. Likewise, 512GB of storage is a good amount, although you should be able to upgrade the internal SSD up to 2TB manually.

This laptop also boasts relatively thin display bezels and an 89% screen-to-body ratio, which is on the higher end of modern laptops.

Perhaps that’s the laptop’s only weakness: the ample 16-inch display at 1920x1200 resolution (but it is anti-glare, not matte, which is fantastic for working long hours). Some will find that resolution is not ideal for precision photo editing. Still, the flip side is that for everything else, including regular office, school, and/or recreational usage, it’ll not only be just fine, but you’ll get better battery life (high-resolution displays, including OLED, are by far the most significant battery draw on any laptop).

You also get plenty of ports: two Type-C (10Gbps with DisplayPort and quick charging) ports, two Type-A ports, an HDMI for video out, and the headphone/microphone jack.

Additional features include dual speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost for decent sound, a 720P web camera, and Windows 11 Home.

At $1,100, this would be a tougher sell, but it is now just a $560 16-inch laptop with a reliable Intel processor, making it a great bargain for those needing a solid productivity laptop.

