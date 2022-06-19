The Razer Orochi V2 wireless mouse has hit an all-time low of $27

The white version of the Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse has dropped to a new low price at $27.99 through Amazon (opens in new tab). This mouse regularly sells for as much as $60, and the black version is currently going for $70. Even when it does go on sale, it has only ever dropped as low as $40 before. This is a unique price that is sure not to last long. You can also find the same deal over at Best Buy (opens in new tab).

Lightweight, wireless, and with a battery that can last for more than 900 hours. This is a fantastic mouse that could find a variety of uses, whether you're a gamer, a creative type, or just need something for casual computer use.

In our review, we gave the Razer Orochi V2 4.5 stars out of 5 and called it one of The Best. Daniel Rubino said the mouse, "packs many features in a very light and versatile gaming mouse. Meant for those who travel with a notebook computer, the Orochi V2 is perfect for work or pleasure with its low-latency HyperShift tech or fallback to standard Bluetooth if you want to forgo the dongle."

The Orochi V2 makes a great travel mouse because it has an ultra lightweight design. It weighs less than 60 grams, and that portability lets you keep it with you anywhere you go. Plus it still maintains an excellent build quality, so despite its size it feels sturdy and durable.

One of the key features of this mouse is its battery life. You can get up to 950 hours on one battery when you're using Bluetooth with its low power consumption. Even if you're using regular wireless with Razer's HyperSpeed tech you'll get up to 425 hours. That's a long, long time before you ever need to worry about running low on power.