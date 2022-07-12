Save $576 on Microsoft's Surface Laptop Studio this Amazon Prime Day

It's Prime Day, and with it comes a big sale on Microsoft's new Surface Laptop Studio! Today only, you can grab the Surface Laptop Studio with an Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage for just $2,123 at Amazon. (opens in new tab) Keep in mind, this model usually goes for $2,699, so you're saving $576 if you buy one today! The entry-level model is on sale with an Intel Core i5 for $1,399 too.

Surface Laptop Studio is the replacement to Microsoft's older Surface Book line, with a larger 14.4-inch display, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors, and up to 32GB RAM with 2TB storage. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 on the inside for excellent graphics performance when video editing or even gaming.

Surface Laptop Studio

Additionally, Surface Laptop Studio is the first Surface to feature a haptic trackpad below the keyboard, which uses a vibration engine underneath the touchpad to simulate a physical click, but without moving the trackpad at all. It also has an excellent keyboard, and ships with Windows 11 out of the box.

Finally, Surface Laptop Studio has a unique convertible design that allows the screen to be pulled forward and laid flat over the keyboard deck, creating a makeshift "studio" for inking or tablet use. Pretty neat!

