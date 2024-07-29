Before you drop $450 on the new Surface Pro Flex, check out the best deal I've ever seen on this keyboard and stylus bundle

Microsoft's most recent Surface Pro 11 is a Copilot+ PC that Windows Central Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino calls "a stunning achievement by Microsoft and Qualcomm." The tablet PC, like its predecessors, is sold as a standalone product. In order to get the full experience — which allows you to use the Surface Pro like a notebook laptop — you'll no doubt want to pick up an attachable keyboard.

While there are some great third-party options, Microsoft's official Pro Signature Keyboard offers the best feel. It's the next best thing to the new Surface Pro Flex keyboard that was released alongside the Pro 11 (I get into that below), but it doesn't usually come cheap.

The Pro Signature Keyboard with a bundled Surface Slim Pen 2 was originally released at about $280, but it's now often available for around $200. The lowest price ever spotted at Amazon is $188, but the current clearance sale at Best Buy has far surpassed those discounts.

Black, Sapphire, Forest, and Platinum keyboard colors are on sale for $113 at Best Buy, which is $167 off the original price. Yes, that includes the Slim Pen 2, which usually sells for about $130 on its own.

Surface Pro Signature Keyboard & Slim Pen 2 | was $280 now $113 at Best Buy All four colors of the Pro Signature Keyboard with Slim Pen 2 bundle are available for a clearance price at Best Buy. They have a glass touchpad, Alcantara fabric finish, and a pen cradle for safekeeping and charging. It works with the Surface Pro 8 and newer models, including the Surface Pro 11 Copilot+ PC.

✅Perfect for: Surface Pro 8, 9, X, 10, and 11 users who want to use their PC like a notebook laptop. It includes the latest Surface Slim Pen 2 for the best inking experience possible. ❌Avoid if: You'd rather have the Surface Pro Flex keyboard with wireless capabilities via Bluetooth, or you have an older Surface Pro model. 💰Price check: $198 at Amazon ❓Why Best Buy? Best Buy is one of the most trusted retailers for electronic products, with excellent customer support, a standard 15-day return window, and a price match guarantee. My Best Buy members (with a free tier available) get added perks including free 2-day shipping, extended 60-day return windows, exclusive discounts and promotions, superior customer support and discounted repairs, and more.

🔥The hottest trending deals🔥

Why the Pro Signature keyboard makes more sense than the Pro Flex

The Surface Pro Signature keyboard with charging cradle for the Slim Pen 2. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Microsoft's new Pro Flex keyboard received a notable upgrade alongside the Surface Pro 11 announcement. It now has optional wireless connectivity via Bluetooth and a haptic touchpad, but the downside is that it costs about $450 when bundled with the Slim Pen 2. It works with Pro models back to the Surface Pro 8, but it's only available in Black and Sapphire colors.

If you don't mind missing out on wireless connectivity and haptic pointing, you can now save a ton of money on the Pro Signature keyboard and Slim Pen 2 bundle. It's compatible with Surface Pro 8 through Surface Pro 11 models, and it's available in four colors to better suit your style.

It's the accessory that's easy to recommend to any modern Surface Pro owner even when it's not on sale. The keyboard's magnets offer quick and easy attachment to the Pro tablet, and there's a built-in cradle that holds the Slim Pen 2 in place while also charging wirelessly. The keyboard lacks a Copilot button, but you can remap the menu button to launch Copilot.

The keyboard is covered with Alcantara fabric that's both durable and comfortable, and you still get a Precision touchpad for easy pointing even though it's not haptic. The Surface Slim Pen 2 is an inking marvel, with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, tilt support, and an overall natural feel. It's ideal for creative types, but I still get a ton of use out of my active pen for browsing and taking notes.

Considering the Slim Pen 2 usually costs about $130 on its own, landing the Slim Pen 2 AND the Pro Signature keyboard for $113 at Best Buy's clearance sale is too good not to share. You don't want to miss this deal if you're looking to complete (or upgrade!) your Surface Pro setup.