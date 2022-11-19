Live
Black Friday PC deals: components and upgrade parts
Why wait? These early Black Friday PC deals are great if you're looking to upgrade!
The Black Friday PC deals on components for upgrading your rig are well and truly underway today. Retailers couldn't quite contain themselves until the official November 25 start date which we're very much ok with rather than panic buying PC parts for an upgrade late in the day.
So if you are planning on building a new PC, this could be the perfect time to pick up components and accessories for your rig at discounted prices. We're rounding up the best deals popping up during the whole Black Friday period including Cyber Monday, so beat the rush and get a head start on your new build today.
Black Friday PC deals: sales roundups
- Amazon: Up to 67% off Samsung memory and external storage
- Amazon: Up to 28% off HP desktops, laptops, and monitors
- Amazon: Up to 70% off computer internal components
- Amazon: Up to 25% off pre-built Skytech gaming PCs
- Best Buy: Up to $400 off select desktops and AIO PCs
- Best Buy: Save on select PC components and drives
- Best Buy: Up to $400 off select gaming desktops
- Dell: Up to $500 off gaming PC deals
- Dell: Up to $500 off laptop deals
- Lenovo: Save up to 63% on select desktops
- Lenovo: Save up to 42% on select monitors
- Lenovo: Save up to 66% on select gaming PCs
- Lenovo: Save up to 79% on select PC accessories
- Newegg: Up to 64% off storage
- Newegg: Up to 61% off peripherals
- Newegg: Up to 64% off components
- Newegg: Up to 58% off PCs and laptops
- WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 Black SSD |
$229$147 at Amazon
If WD is your preferred brand for storage, then this is the best price going right now for the very popular SM850 Black in 1TB form. This price would usually be a no brainer, but scroll down this page a little and you'll see plenty of competition from other brands, with arguably better deals if you don't mind something a little slower, you might even be happier with some of the 2TB options. There's no denying that this WD pick is one of the best fast options around though. And it's PS5-compatible if you're after an upgrade there too (don't forget to add a heatsink though).
- TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 DRAM 16GB Kit
$52.99$42.99 at Amazon
For some pretty affordable RAM, you can grab two 8GB sticks of DDR4 from Teamgroup for 20% off during Black Friday.
These sticks are 3200 MHz and while not the fastest on the block, they are an incredibly affordable option for those looking to add more RAM into their set up, or upgrading the speed on some older sticks. Just be sure that your motherboard actually supports DDR4 RAM before diving in.
- SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB
$139.99$79.99 at Amazon
Another shiny NVMe SSD is on sale, and this is certainly among the best early Black Friday storage deals we've seen so far. The Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is down almost 50% from its typical asking price, crashing to $80 on Amazon.
With sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, the Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is a great option for those who want to expand their laptop's storage capacity without breaking the bank. This Black Friday deal makes that value even sweeter. I actually use one of these in my Razer Blade 17 Pro as a storage drive specifically for games from Steam. I've had it for well over a year at this point, and haven't had any issues whatsoever.
- Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD
$319.99$199.99 at Amazon
Grab a whopping 40% off this powerful NVMe M.2 SSD from Crucial. With 2TB of storage, you're likely to struggle to run out of space, granting you storage for quite literally dozens of massive games, hundreds of movies, and thousands upon thousands of MP3s. This NVMe SSD is incredibly fast owing to its PCIe interface, and enjoys a top rating on Amazon and with other reviewers.
The 2TB model gets the biggest saving at 40% off, but there are also savings to be had on the Amazon listing page for both the 1TB and 500GB models as well. As an m.2 drive, it will work well with most modern laptops with expandable storage but is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 if that's your bag as well. You can also grab a USB m.2 enclosure if you fancy using it externally. This m.2 enclosure, for example, is also on sale right now.
- G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000
$279.99$233.99 at Newegg
If you're in the market for some of the latest DDR5 RAM, G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo 32GB kit has an RGB variant with the same 6000MHz speed, reduced by 16% on Newegg for a $46 saving. The 2x 16GB DIMM modules have customizable lighting and support AMD EXPO (Extended profiles for overclocking) for memory overclocking, just like Intel XMP, pitting it against some of the best DDR5 memory.
This high-performance RAM is ideal for an enthusiast-level build, especially if you're a fan of multi-colored LEDs in the case. The RGB strip is customizable with the official G.Skill Trident Z desktop software or compatible functions on your supported motherboard. With 30-38-38-96 timings and some of the fastest memory speeds available with DDR5, this is a fantastic saving for anyone building a modern rig.
- ASRock B660M PRO RS motherboard
$119.99$89.99 at Newegg
Cutting down on budget costs for PC builds, motherboards using the B660 chipset are often more affordable than their Z690 and Z790 counterparts, especially if you're picking up a 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU like the superb mid-range Intel Core i5-13600K. With ASRock's B660M PRO RS, the LGA 1700 socket still supports the previous-gen 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake chips and keeps PCIe 4.0 support.
Discounted by $30 for a 25% saving during Black Friday, this is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best budget B660 motherboards. If you have any spare DDR4 RAM from a previous build, you can move it to the B660M PRO RS and overclock up to 5333MHz. Plus, on top of the onboard RGB lighting, you get additional RGB headers and an addressable RGB header for compatible components, perfect for anyone filling their PC with multi-colored LEDs.
- Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse
$99.99$44.99 at Lenovo
We had high praise for this wireless mouse in our Logitech MX Master 2S review upon release. It features an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip with an excellent layout of additional buttons, including a secondary scroll wheel by your thumb. The modern MX Master 3S has officially taken its place, but the 2S is still a fantastic mouse with few downsides besides the lack of storage for the included USB receiver.
When paired with the excellent Logitech Options software, users can customize the functions assigned to every button, including the versatile speed-adaptive scroll wheel. With slower scrolling, the wheel behaves in a standard step manner and smooths out with faster movement, but you can permanently switch between both modes with a push of the wheel's gesture button. With its 55% saving amounting to $55 off during Black Friday, this previous-generation mouse is among the best wireless mice as a timeless masterpiece.
- Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved 49" monitor
$2,299.99$1,499.99 at Newegg
How big is too big? Forget about it! This gigantic Samsung Neo G9 monitor spans a diagonal 49" with a 2K display (5120 x 1440p) for ultrawide gaming. Featuring a super-fast 1ms response time paired with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility to prevent screen tearing, the bonus of Quantum HDR2000 displays gorgeous HDR contrast to complete this incredible package. Go big or go home, right?
Dropping by 34% for a jaw-dropping $800 discount during Black Friday, the G9 Neo likely won't be around for long, so don't miss out. Gaming at 240Hz with enough space to fit two regular QHD panels is about as immersive as it gets. It's still compatible with standard VESA fixings, so if you need to replace an older mounted monitor, the process will be super simple. Otherwise, the included stand can be adjusted and raised to your preference.
- Silverstone SX300-B 300W SFX PSU
$62.83$53.10 at Amazon
This PSU from Silverstone is ideal for building a small-form-factor PC with modest specs, rated 80 Plus Bronze rated with 300W output. It's certainly not intended for an intense gaming PC but would feel right at home in a basic mini rig. Featuring a single-rail design for 25A at 12V+ and a single 80mm fan for airflow, this dinky power supply is 15% off for your next Black Friday SFF PC project.
The cables are fixed in a non-modular design and aren't super long, meaning you might need extensions depending on your components. Measuring a slim 4.92 x 2.5 x 3.94" ensures it'll fit in most compact cases and would pair nicely with a CPU offering an integrated GPU to reduce power draw. Check our roundup of the best Mini-ITX PC cases for ideas on what to pick next.
- Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop
$1,449.99$899.99 at Dell
Alienware gaming PCs are another fantastic way to skip the build process altogether and jump right into the action. Constructed with high-quality parts and sold with at least a 1-year premium support package, you only need some peripherals. Check our roundup of the best gaming monitors, and you'll be ready for action with a massive $550 saving on this entry-level rig.
This Aurora R13 configuration features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F processor with 8GB of modern DDR5 RAM clocked at 4400MHz, which you can upgrade at any time with extra modules. For its GPU, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM can handle various modern titles at 1080p with medium to high settings but don't expect 4K gaming.
Built-in Wi-Fi makes for simple wireless networking and freedom from Ethernet cables if you're too far from a router, and the Wi-Fi 6E standard offers rapid speeds. The 256GB M.2 SSD is enough to get you started, but you'll soon need extra space if installing multiple games. Keep an eye on this blog for deals on storage.
- Seagate Barracuda 8TB SATA HDD
$169.99$119.99 at Best Buy
Super speedy solid-state drives are fantastic for installing your operating system and a handful of games, but the prices tend to rise dramatically on higher storage sizes. You can pick up mechanical SATA drives with monstrous amounts of space for relatively cheap, including this Seagate Barracuda with 8TB of room for plenty of room for oversized software.
Reduced by $50 for Black Friday on Best Buy, it's a great way to expand the storage in your desktop PC. Just be sure you have a spare SATA cable since Seagate doesn't include any in the box, but they're a reputable name that comes highly recommended in our roundups of best internal hard drives on Windows Central.
- CyberPowerPC Gamer Master desktop
$1,269.99$849.99 at Amazon
Want to skip the build process entirely with a pre-built machine? CyberPowerPC has been in the ready-made desktop scene for years, and we've even recommended its budget models to play games like Microsoft Flight Simulator on the cheap. For an early Black Friday saving, the Gamer Master model GMA890AV2 offers a mid-range spec with an entry-level RTX 3050 GPU at 33% off.
The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU with 16GB of DDR4 RAM can handle the recommended specs for games like Overwatch 2, and a double-helping of a 500GB NVMe SSD for Windows 11 and a 2TB mechanical hard provides plenty of space for software. CyberPowerPC even throws in a Wi-Fi card if you're setting up a desk with no access to Ethernet, making this an attractive option that you can upgrade in the future.
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB NVMe M.2
$499$159.99 at Amazon
Ranking as some of the best solid-state storage we've ever had the pleasure of testing, our initial Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD review only had one complaint: the lack of a 2TB option. Well, fantastic news! Not only does Samsung now offer this gigantic storage option, but it's on sale for an early Black Friday deal with a 68% saving.
If you're in the market for rapid storage to handle 4K video editing or 3D modeling, the EVO Plus has your back. Featuring Samsung's 96-layer V NAND memory with sequential write speeds of up to 3,300 MB/s and reads of 3,500MB/s, it creates the ideal environment for your operating system and the most demanding apps.
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU
$359$184 at Amazon
The Ryzen 7 5700G features integrated Radeon graphics, ideal for a budget build or simply as a backup when switching out a dedicated GPU. Using the AMD Zen 3 architecture, this APU has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz but can be overclocked to 4.6GHz if you can control the raised temperatures with an appropriate cooler.
Check our breakdown of the 5000 series processors and double-check your components for compatibility. The 5700G caps out at PCIe 3.0, compared to the standard 5000 series supporting PCIe 4.0 for a broader GPU choice. Its low 65W TDP keeps the power draw down, so you could save cash on a modest PSU and build a very affordable PC with this huge 48% saving.
- TP-Link Archer AXE75 Wi-Fi 6E router
$199.99$159.99 at Amazon
The cutting-edge standard in wireless networking, Wi-Fi 6E, offers a range of enhancements to your home if you have compatible devices. Even if you're using primarily previous-generation tech, our TP-Link Archer AXE75 review proved this router the most approachable option with enough bandwidth and signal strength to deliver reliable access around in a 2-3 bedroom home.
Dropping its price even further with a 20% saving for the early Black Friday period, the Archer AXE5400 is your best bet for a tri-band router with modern tech. Up to 5,400Mbps combined speed over 6GHz, 5GHz, and 2.4GHz bands is plenty to keep your devices streaming smoothly and keeping gamers safe from lag. Wi-Fi 6E is still reasonably new, but this is a fantastic option for future-proofing.
