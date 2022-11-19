Black Friday PC deals: components and upgrade parts

Refresh

(Image credit: WD) WD_BLACK 1TB SN850 Black SSD | $229 $147 at Amazon If WD is your preferred brand for storage, then this is the best price going right now for the very popular SM850 Black in 1TB form. This price would usually be a no brainer, but scroll down this page a little and you'll see plenty of competition from other brands, with arguably better deals if you don't mind something a little slower, you might even be happier with some of the 2TB options. There's no denying that this WD pick is one of the best fast options around though. And it's PS5-compatible if you're after an upgrade there too (don't forget to add a heatsink though).

(Image credit: Teamgroup) TEAMGROUP T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 DRAM 16GB Kit $52.99 $42.99 at Amazon For some pretty affordable RAM, you can grab two 8GB sticks of DDR4 from Teamgroup for 20% off during Black Friday. These sticks are 3200 MHz and while not the fastest on the block, they are an incredibly affordable option for those looking to add more RAM into their set up, or upgrading the speed on some older sticks. Just be sure that your motherboard actually supports DDR4 RAM before diving in.

(Image credit: Samsung) SAMSUNG 980 SSD 1TB $139.99 $79.99 at Amazon Another shiny NVMe SSD is on sale, and this is certainly among the best early Black Friday storage deals we've seen so far. The Samsung 980 NVMe M.2 SSD is down almost 50% from its typical asking price, crashing to $80 on Amazon. With sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,500 MB/s, the Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is a great option for those who want to expand their laptop's storage capacity without breaking the bank. This Black Friday deal makes that value even sweeter. I actually use one of these in my Razer Blade 17 Pro as a storage drive specifically for games from Steam. I've had it for well over a year at this point, and haven't had any issues whatsoever.

(Image credit: Crucial) Crucial P5 Plus 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD $319.99 $199.99 at Amazon Grab a whopping 40% off this powerful NVMe M.2 SSD from Crucial. With 2TB of storage, you're likely to struggle to run out of space, granting you storage for quite literally dozens of massive games, hundreds of movies, and thousands upon thousands of MP3s. This NVMe SSD is incredibly fast owing to its PCIe interface, and enjoys a top rating on Amazon and with other reviewers. The 2TB model gets the biggest saving at 40% off, but there are also savings to be had on the Amazon listing page for both the 1TB and 500GB models as well. As an m.2 drive, it will work well with most modern laptops with expandable storage but is also compatible with the PlayStation 5 if that's your bag as well. You can also grab a USB m.2 enclosure if you fancy using it externally. This m.2 enclosure, for example, is also on sale right now.

(Image credit: G.Skill) G.Skill Trident Z5 Neo RGB DDR5-6000 $279.99 $233.99 at Newegg If you're in the market for some of the latest DDR5 RAM, G.Skill's Trident Z5 Neo 32GB kit has an RGB variant with the same 6000MHz speed, reduced by 16% on Newegg for a $46 saving. The 2x 16GB DIMM modules have customizable lighting and support AMD EXPO (Extended profiles for overclocking) for memory overclocking, just like Intel XMP, pitting it against some of the best DDR5 memory. This high-performance RAM is ideal for an enthusiast-level build, especially if you're a fan of multi-colored LEDs in the case. The RGB strip is customizable with the official G.Skill Trident Z desktop software or compatible functions on your supported motherboard. With 30-38-38-96 timings and some of the fastest memory speeds available with DDR5, this is a fantastic saving for anyone building a modern rig.

(Image credit: ASRock) ASRock B660M PRO RS motherboard $119.99 $89.99 at Newegg Cutting down on budget costs for PC builds, motherboards using the B660 chipset are often more affordable than their Z690 and Z790 counterparts, especially if you're picking up a 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPU like the superb mid-range Intel Core i5-13600K. With ASRock's B660M PRO RS, the LGA 1700 socket still supports the previous-gen 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake chips and keeps PCIe 4.0 support. Discounted by $30 for a 25% saving during Black Friday, this is a fantastic opportunity to grab one of the best budget B660 motherboards. If you have any spare DDR4 RAM from a previous build, you can move it to the B660M PRO RS and overclock up to 5333MHz. Plus, on top of the onboard RGB lighting, you get additional RGB headers and an addressable RGB header for compatible components, perfect for anyone filling their PC with multi-colored LEDs.

(Image credit: Daniel Rubino | Windows Central) Logitech MX Master 2S wireless mouse $99.99 $44.99 at Lenovo We had high praise for this wireless mouse in our Logitech MX Master 2S review upon release. It features an ergonomic shape for a comfortable grip with an excellent layout of additional buttons, including a secondary scroll wheel by your thumb. The modern MX Master 3S has officially taken its place, but the 2S is still a fantastic mouse with few downsides besides the lack of storage for the included USB receiver. When paired with the excellent Logitech Options software, users can customize the functions assigned to every button, including the versatile speed-adaptive scroll wheel. With slower scrolling, the wheel behaves in a standard step manner and smooths out with faster movement, but you can permanently switch between both modes with a push of the wheel's gesture button. With its 55% saving amounting to $55 off during Black Friday, this previous-generation mouse is among the best wireless mice as a timeless masterpiece.

(Image credit: Samsung) Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved 49" monitor $2,299.99 $1,499.99 at Newegg How big is too big? Forget about it! This gigantic Samsung Neo G9 monitor spans a diagonal 49" with a 2K display (5120 x 1440p) for ultrawide gaming. Featuring a super-fast 1ms response time paired with both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compatibility to prevent screen tearing, the bonus of Quantum HDR2000 displays gorgeous HDR contrast to complete this incredible package. Go big or go home, right? Dropping by 34% for a jaw-dropping $800 discount during Black Friday, the G9 Neo likely won't be around for long, so don't miss out. Gaming at 240Hz with enough space to fit two regular QHD panels is about as immersive as it gets. It's still compatible with standard VESA fixings, so if you need to replace an older mounted monitor, the process will be super simple. Otherwise, the included stand can be adjusted and raised to your preference.

(Image credit: Silverstone) Silverstone SX300-B 300W SFX PSU $62.83 $53.10 at Amazon This PSU from Silverstone is ideal for building a small-form-factor PC with modest specs, rated 80 Plus Bronze rated with 300W output. It's certainly not intended for an intense gaming PC but would feel right at home in a basic mini rig. Featuring a single-rail design for 25A at 12V+ and a single 80mm fan for airflow, this dinky power supply is 15% off for your next Black Friday SFF PC project. The cables are fixed in a non-modular design and aren't super long, meaning you might need extensions depending on your components. Measuring a slim 4.92 x 2.5 x 3.94" ensures it'll fit in most compact cases and would pair nicely with a CPU offering an integrated GPU to reduce power draw. Check our roundup of the best Mini-ITX PC cases for ideas on what to pick next.

(Image credit: Dell | Alienware) Alienware Aurora R13 gaming desktop $1,449.99 $899.99 at Dell Alienware gaming PCs are another fantastic way to skip the build process altogether and jump right into the action. Constructed with high-quality parts and sold with at least a 1-year premium support package, you only need some peripherals. Check our roundup of the best gaming monitors, and you'll be ready for action with a massive $550 saving on this entry-level rig. This Aurora R13 configuration features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12400F processor with 8GB of modern DDR5 RAM clocked at 4400MHz, which you can upgrade at any time with extra modules. For its GPU, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM can handle various modern titles at 1080p with medium to high settings but don't expect 4K gaming. Built-in Wi-Fi makes for simple wireless networking and freedom from Ethernet cables if you're too far from a router, and the Wi-Fi 6E standard offers rapid speeds. The 256GB M.2 SSD is enough to get you started, but you'll soon need extra space if installing multiple games. Keep an eye on this blog for deals on storage.

(Image credit: Seagate) Seagate Barracuda 8TB SATA HDD $169.99 $119.99 at Best Buy Super speedy solid-state drives are fantastic for installing your operating system and a handful of games, but the prices tend to rise dramatically on higher storage sizes. You can pick up mechanical SATA drives with monstrous amounts of space for relatively cheap, including this Seagate Barracuda with 8TB of room for plenty of room for oversized software. Reduced by $50 for Black Friday on Best Buy, it's a great way to expand the storage in your desktop PC. Just be sure you have a spare SATA cable since Seagate doesn't include any in the box, but they're a reputable name that comes highly recommended in our roundups of best internal hard drives on Windows Central.