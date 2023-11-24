The best Windows Phone alternative sits on Lenovo shelves at $399.99 with an outrageous Black Friday discount

Like us, the loss of Windows Phone probably haunts and taunts many of you every night. While that ship has sailed, Lenovo keeps it alive in spirit with the ThinkPhone reduced to only $399.99 at Lenovo US for a massive $300 from its MSRP.

You probably know Lenovo from its laptops, but not so much for smartphones, but things changed after it acquired Motorola in 2014. The Lenovo ThinkPhone is relatively new, but it's worth the hype if you're looking for one of the best Android phones that compliments your Windows PC.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola — 256GB, Unlocked | was $699.99 now $399.99 at Lenovo If you're in the market for a new phone and value practical and durable design, great security and privacy, and seamless Microsoft service integrations, the Lenovo ThinkPhone is actually fantastic and is currently heavily discounted.

✅Perfect for: Windows enthusiasts looking for a smartphone with intelligent Microsoft service integrations, security, and privacy. ❌Avoid it if: You need a microSD card slot for extra storage or transferring photos from a camera. 💰Price check: $399.99 at Amazon 👀Alternate deal: UK readers interested in the Lenovo ThinkPhone can get it for £540 at Lenovo, down from £900. That's a £360 saving!

What makes ThinkPhone so special?

ThinkPhone shrugs off rain so you can join those meetings from pratically anywhere. (Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola - Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

- RAM: 8GB

- Storage: 256GB

- Display: 6.6-inch pOLED @ 144Hz

- OS: Android 13

- Battery: 5,000mAh, 68W

- Cameras: 50MP rear, 32MP front

Weight: 189g

- Other features: Customizable Red Key button

The Lenovo ThinkPhone has a massive 6.6-inch 1080p OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Notably, it also hits a brightness of 1200 nits when pushed to the maximum. Like most smartphones, it's IP68-rated, meaning you don't have to worry about dust or falling into water (fresh water, at least).

However, it's only waterproof when fully immersed up to a depth of 1.5m and for no longer than 30 minutes, so no scuba diving.

And when life throws sticks and stones, its Gorilla Glass Victus screen protects it from scratches. Lenovo pulled all the stops with this phone when the combined hardware only weighs a surprising 189g. It's also packaged with a wired 68W charger for fast charging and supports 15W wireless charging.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset pairs with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage to get you through a day of remote work with Microsoft 365. Unfortunately, it doesn't have a microSD card slot for expanded storage, so stick to OneDrive for backups. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box, and Motorola claims it'll ship OS updates for the next three years, with security updates for four years.

The cameras aren't its strongest suit, as noted by our friends in Android Central's ThinkPhone review, though it can capture decent images in good lighting. It comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide camera that serves as a macro lens, and a depth sensor in portrait mode. Finally, a 32MP hole-punch camera with autofocus sits at the front for selfies. An AI-powered camera app supports all your favorite video meeting filters, with support for shooting video in 4K or 8K.

ThinkPhone has everything Windows users need

The ThinkPhone enjoyed a lighter deal earlier this month for $449.99 at Lenovo, but this second chance comes with an even better discount. As an avid iPhone user who's a confessed Windows fan, I'd be lying if I said I'm not highly impressed (and tempted) by the Lenovo ThinkPhone.

While it's easy to dismiss Lenovo since it's not as popular in the market as Apple or Samsung (it was only recently unveiled), it sports many features that make life easier for business-focused Windows users, like dragging items straight from your Lenovo PC to the ThinkPhone with a shared clipboard.

ThinkPhone isn't precisely a flagship smartphone, but it's specifically designed for business users as it ships with remote management tools bundled with AI-powered defenses and a dedicated incident-response team in place to empower IT department heads.

Ultimately, the real kicker is the seamless integration with Microsoft products and services, and it gets even better if you already have a Lenovo ThinkPad since you can use the Red Key to instantly sync your phone to your Windows PC rather than relying on Microsoft's Phone Link.

Finally, the icing on the cake is that the ThinkPhone ships with unique support for Microsoft Teams, fully equipped with the Walkie-Talkie feature to help communication during larger meetings.

Ultimately, this is a fantastic deal with massive value for money that suits the theme of Black Friday. Don't miss out!