Save HUNDREDS on the Lenovo ThinkPhone, the dark horse of the best Windows phone replacements

Most people probably don't think of Lenovo when considering the best smartphone manufacturers, but the renowned Windows PC manufacturer has actually been making smartphones for several years now after acquiring the industry elder, Motorola. Earlier this year, Lenovo surprised its fans by announcing the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, a business-focused smartphone with a surprisingly compelling list of features and hardware.

For Black Friday 2023, Lenovo has slapped the ThinkPhone with a hefty discount, making it an excellent deal for anyone in the market for a new smartphone. Even at its full $700 retail price, critics and users alike were loving the ThinkPhone for its balanced, thoughtful design focused on smart features and security, and now it's a full $250 off for the unlocked version with 256GB of super fast storage.

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola — 256GB, Unlocked | was $699.99 now $449.99 at Lenovo If you're in the market for a new phone and value practical and durable design, great security and privacy, and seamless Microsoft service integrations, the Lenovo ThinkPhone is actually fantastic and is currently heavily discounted. 💰Price check: $595 at Amazon

The Lenovo ThinkPhone is forgotten but not forgettable

The ThinkPhone was always built with Windows in mind, and it's gotten even better since its release. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola - Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

- RAM: 8GB

- Storage: 256GB

- Display: 6.6-inch, FHD+ (2400 x 1080) pOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits max brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR 10+

- OS: Android 13

- Battery: 5,000mAh, 68W TurboPower wired charging via USB Type-C, 15W Qi wireless charging

Cameras: (Rear) 50MP w/ f/1.8 aperture, 1/1.5" sensor, optical image stabilization / 13MP ultrawide w/ f/2.2 aperture / (Front) 32MP w/ f/2.45 aperture, autofocus

Weight: 189g

- Other features: Customizable Red Key button, IP68 dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers w/ Dolby Atmos, Moto KeySafe encryption platform, Lenovo ThinkShield security platform, in-screen fingerprint sensor

Lenovo's debut "ThinkPhone" smartphone may have been buried underneath Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and other more established smartphone manufacturers, but it's not because the company released a bad phone. The Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is actually great, enjoying stellar reviews from critics and users alike even with its full $700 retail price. Now, you can save a hefty chunk of change and get an excellent smartphone that casts off modern trends to focus on practical and satisfying design.

And it starts with that design. You're getting a roomy 6.6-inch, flat display with razer thin bezels, set between black aluminum frames. The body uses a carbon fiber-like Aramid Fiber inlay for a lovely, durable texture. With Gorilla Glass Victus on the front, IP68 dust and water resistance, and MIL STD 810H-tested durability, the ThinkPhone is ready to handle whatever life throws at you. At just 189g, the ThinkPhone also won't weight you down. Lenovo isn't messing around here.

The ThinkPhone isn't a flagship-level smartphone, but it's very far from a budget affair. You're getting the incredibly fast Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 on the inside, paired with 8GB of RAM for seamless multitasking and 256GB of storage standard. Sadly, there's no microSD card slot or 3.5mm headphone jack, but those losses are offset by that hefty amount of base storage, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos integration, and a customizable Red Key on the left side of the phone, which can be personalized to do basically anything you want with a single, tactile press.

Certainly don't have to worry about breaking this phone. (Image credit: Lenovo)

When you're using all that power, you'll be doing it on that aforementioned 6.6-inch display. It's only 1080p versus the 1440p standard in other smartphones, but the trade-off is best-in-class battery life with a 5,000mAh battery and astoundingly fast 68W fast charging (yeah, the charger is included in the box). There's even 15W wireless charging. The display gets plenty bright with a max brightness of 1,200 nits, and is supremely smooth with a 144Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate — that's faster than most flagship smartphones that cost twice as much.

Cameras are one area where many companies struggle, and the ThinkPhone isn't going to win awards here. However, it's still a more-than-capable smartphone camera setup that'll make most people happy — especially at this price. You get a detailed 50MP rear sensor, with a 13MP companion for ultrawide shots, and a well-featured camera app supported by AI and computational photography. There's 4K and 8K video recording here, too. The front is handled by a compact, 32MP hole-punch camera with autofocus, which should make for some pretty detailed selfies.

Overall, the Lenovo ThinkPhone is actually awesome. Reviews applaud Lenovo here for the impeccable performance, thoughtful and rugged design, and well-rounded feature set. You don't have to choose between a long-lasting battery or lightning fast charging, for example, because this phone does both (and doesn't charge you extra for it). And yet, that's not why you should be taking advantage of this epic deal.

Built with security and Windows in mind

The Lenovo ThinkPhone is actually designed for businesses, with remote management features to help IT departments oversee fleets of these devices. Consumers also benefit, though, with the ThinkShield platform doing much more then enabling remote management. You get AI-powered defense systems, government-grade certifications, and a dedicated incident-response team straight out of the box.

A dedicated Moto KeySafe chip isolates sensitive data like PINs and passwords, encrypting them to keep your information safe even if someone does gain access to your phone. An in-screen fingerprint sensor helps ensure that's as difficult as possible. Lenovo also guarantees a baseline level of quality and security by vetting the entire manufacturing process and ensuring the use of only the most trusted suppliers.

You also get excellent integration with Microsoft products, making the ThinkPhone the best companion to your Windows PC (especially if you own a Lenovo ThinkPad). By default, the Red Key syncs your phone to your PC with a double-tap, letting you keep track of notifications on one device, drag and drop files seamlessly between devices, open your phone apps on your PC, and even use your phone's superior camera as a webcam. Oh, and that 68W fast charger included in the box? Quick enough to fast charge most ultrabooks, too.

It goes further than that, even. Besides the usual excellent Android experience with Microsoft services, the ThinkPhone features unique support for Microsoft Teams with the Walkie Talkie app, using the Red Key for satisfying and easy communication. The ThinkPhone enjoys deeply integrated Windows 365 support, too, letting you connect your phone to any display via USB Type-C, use Bluetooth accessories like keyboards and mice, and stream your Windows PC through your phone for true mobility.

Yeah, it's really cool, and right now the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola is only $449.99 at Lenovo, a $250 savings for an unlocked smartphone that works with most cellular providers. Lenovo also offers financing options if you'd prefer to pay for the phone over time. If you're looking for a great laptop to pair with your new phone, Lenovo's Black Friday discounts include major savings on a ton of amazing Lenovo ThinkPad laptops.