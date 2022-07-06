The best Amazon Prime Day laptop deals for 2022

When you're in the market for a new laptop, chances are you're looking for a great bargain, too, because laptops can get quite expensive once you start adding in more features. Lucky for you, Prime Day is right around the corner, and Amazon's mid-summer sales event is a fantastic time to save on laptops in all shapes and sizes.

It really doesn't matter what you're using the laptop for either, whether you need one for a student going back to school or you want a powerful gaming machine you can take with you anywhere or just need a 2-in-1 so you can use it as a tablet while you're chilling in the backyard. There will be plenty of options on sale with a little something for everyone, which means all you need to do is decide exactly what you want from the options available.

We will keep this page up to date with all the latest and greatest deals we can find in the weeks leading up to Prime Day and on the big day itself. Keep checking back for more because there will definitely be plenty to add, especially as other retailers join in on the savings fun. We expect popular sites like Best Buy, Microsoft, Dell, HP, and others will have sales you'll want to see, too.

While we do know Prime Day is coming July 12-13, we also know Amazon wants to get the party started a lot sooner than that. In some cases, the deals are already dropping. While that doesn't necessarily include laptops specifically, we are keeping our eyes open. This page already includes some fantastic deals, including some of our favorite machines.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals FAQ

When is Prime Day?

Amazon announced in mid-June that Prime Day 2022 would take place on July 12 and 13. More importantly than that, though, is that the deals won't be exclusive to just those two days. In fact, Amazon has already started pushing out some ways to save on plenty of other items. That means we will be seeing a lot of laptop deals even before the actual sales event.



After all, between now and then we also have the 4th of July, which is often a really big time for electronics to go on sale. Many retailers start up to back-to-school sales events, too, so there could be some ways to save if you're a student or a parent shopping for one. The deals never really stop, they just become a bit more concentrated for Prime Day. Either way, keep your eyes open for huge discounts right here.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop these deals?

We do try to keep a well-rounded list of deals from all sorts of retailers, and we do know that a lot of Amazon deals will pop up before actual Prime Day. It is still a safe assumption that the bulk of the savings will be directly associated with Prime Day, which does mean you will need Amazon Prime.

The event is exclusive to Prime members.

Fortunately, you have some options. If you aren't already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial (opens in new tab). Even if you sign up today, that should cover you through Prime Day. And once you are signed up, you have access to all the same Prime benefits as anyone else, including the exclusive deals, free two-day shipping, and whatever else. After the trial is up, you'll have to decide what you want to do with that membership, but that's totally up to you.

We will also do our best to list as many non-Prime exclusive deals as we can find. Let's not sugar coat it, the best savings will inevitably be Prime deals. We highly recommend at least getting the free trial to for the summer event. But there will definitely be options because we usually see huge sales from Best Buy, Walmart, and other online retailers to compete with Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime 30-day Free Trial The free trial may only last for 30 days but it comes with all the benefits of a full member. Get it now so you're ready for the big event, and spend some time streaming your favorite shows on Prime Video, taking advantage of that two-day shipping, and more.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals: What to Expect

Before you even start looking at the deals, you need to figure out exactly what you're looking for. What sort of features do you want in your machine? These laptop deals are going to range from budget options with minimal storage but fast solid state drives to powerful energy-hungry gaming machines with dedicated graphics cards and advanced cooling systems. While everything we list here will be on sale, the prices will still vary by hundreds of dollars based on the feature set.

Many of the brands you've come to recognize will be on sale, including Dell, HP, Asus, Acer, and others. We also expect to see plenty of retailers that deal in tech to get involved, including big sites like Best Buy or Walmart and single brand sites like Dell and HP. Some of the savings may come in the form of coupon codes, some may include bundles that add on accessories like webcams, and there may be other ways to save as well. Many of these sites may only just be price matching what's already available on Amazon, but sometimes they can offer unique deals Amazon can't match especially on newer products like say the Dell XPS 13 Plus.

Whatever your budget we track the best pricing, discounts, and laptop deals to help you make the best buying choice. Whatever you're looking for you don't have to look any further than our roundup of the best on offer right now.

Best Prime Day laptop deals available now

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop $220 $199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is about as inexpensive a laptop as you can find, and while it may lack some stats it certainly has enough to allow you to be productive on a daily basis. It even has a USB-C port and an 11.6-inch display.

(opens in new tab) Geo GeoBook 120 Minecraft Edition laptop $260 $134.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)



This is a refurbished unit from Best Buy, but these laptops are designed for people on a budget or students that need something inexpensive to get their homework done. Plus, in this case, you get a machine that can play Minecraft.

(opens in new tab) HP Stream 14-inch laptop $260 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is a budget machine that really just wants to give you enough to get your daily work done. Check your email, write some documents, join a Zoom meeting. It even comes with a year of Office 365 Personal to ensure you stay productive.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim notebook $450 $199 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Walmart has turned the Gateway name into a lineup of great budget machines, and this one is no exception. It has a built-in webcam, HDMI ports, and Windows 10 S for you to be productive with.

(opens in new tab) HP Windows 11 laptop $440 $404.89 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Another cheap Windows laptop that can get you onto Windows 11 and includes a display with a 1080p pixel resolution. It is well-suited to daily productivity.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop $600 $479.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) You'll get a 14-inch screen with 1080p resolution. Plus it's powered by an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and 8GB RAM.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go $700 $549.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We certainly love the Surface lineup, and this one is fantastic for the price. We gave the Laptop Go 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, so you're definitely in good hands on a budget here.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook 15 OLED laptop $800 $664.63 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Honestly, the fact that you can find a laptop with an amazing OLED panel at such a low price is spectacular. You'll love the 15.6-inch 1080p display in addition to everything else, like the Intel Iris Xe graphics and the fingerprint reader for security.

(opens in new tab) G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $1,069 $685.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) With excellent features like Killer Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C ports, you'll definitely be happy with this choice. The laptop even includes a discrete graphics card, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, so you can game on the side.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15 laptop $850 $774.78 at Amazon (opens in new tab) A powerful machine with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

(opens in new tab) Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop $900 $832.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) Change from laptop to tablet easily. That also means the 14-inch display has full touchscreen support and 1200p resolution, which is nice. In addition to all that, you get Intel Iris Xe graphics and a new 12th-gen Intel Core i7 processor among other features.

(opens in new tab) HP Spectre x360 laptop $1,640 $1,099.99 at HP (opens in new tab) We love the Spectre x360 laptop, and it has been one of our favorites since the lineup was introduced. Sure, this one is slightly more expensive than the others on this list but it is very capable and worthy of the expense if you can swing it.

Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Laptop gaming is a serious business and there are some truly spectacular, truly powerful machines out there that can put up a fight against a desktop. If you're planning to game mostly on the laptop rather than hook up an external display, look for a laptop with a display with higher refresh rate for smoother performance.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Legion 5i laptop $1,030 $749 at Walmart (opens in new tab) It's hard to find gaming laptops that go for so little, so it's pretty awesome that the Legion 5i comes with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card in addition to a 15.6-inch display and plenty of other great specs.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 gaming laptop $1,000 $799.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Hook yourself up with a gaming laptop that includes an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB solid state drive, and a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card.

(opens in new tab) G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop $1,369 $832.99 at Dell (opens in new tab) The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and AMD Ryzen 7 5800H Mobile processor are the keys to this machine. The laptop also includes a 15.6-inch display with a 1080p pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

(opens in new tab) Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED slim laptop $920 $869.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) I'm a sucker for a beautiful OLED panel, and I love these laptops that can get you one for such a low price. Throw in a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Max Q graphics card and plenty of power and cool features and you've got a great product.