Save $100 buying the ULTIMATE premium headset for Xbox and PC gaming with this exquisite Black Friday deal from Amazon

Over the years, Turtle Beach has honed its craft to produce exemplary headphones/headsets with enriching sound quality and sublime ergonomics. No headset showcases this more than the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro which we regard as one of Turtle Beast's finest works for its superhuman sound quality, unmatched compatibility, and a smorgasbord of other auditory-enhancing features.

As this is a premium headset, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro expectantly fetches a ridiculously steep MSRP of $329.99. Yet fret not because Amazon has slashed this MSRP by 33% due to Black Friday so it's now in a somewhat more manageable price tag of $219.99.

Why should you buy the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro?

When it comes to delivering the best sound, few do it better than the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

When our Executive Editor, Jez Corden, reviewed the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, he gave it a 5/5 perfect score, stating that it is "arguably the best Xbox headset and best PC gaming headset on the market right now." He doesn't make this statement lightly because this headset has a ton of enticing features going for it.

For starters, this product produces some of the best sound quality in a Turtle Beach headset to date. The soundscape is so crystal-clear and pleasing to listen to, it will completely immerse you in the game's world and sometimes make you think like you're actually there. I know for a fact that games with a heavy emphasis on immersive atmospheres like Stalker 2, Hellblade, and The Long Dark would benefit greatly from this headset and make you see, or rather 'hear' them in a whole new light.

You can also customize the Equalizer options of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro treble emphasis, bass boost, and more into a collection of personal profiles to suit your needs whether it's for gameplay immersion or listening to music.

The impeccable sound quality also translates to its microphone, which can convey the sound of your voice with razor sharp clarity. Add in customizable active noise-canceling to drown out background noise, and you never will have to worry about your online conversations or streams being interrupted by loud distractions again.

Additionally, the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro comes with a toggleable Superhuman hearing algorithm sound profile. This will adjust the audio so you can more easily hear the subtlest of sound effects like footsteps, a gun reloading, or even the sound of someone breathing.

This feature comes in real handy in competitive multiplayer games like Overwatch 2, Valorant, or Call of Duty Black Ops 6. The Superhuman hearing algorithm will allow you to more easily sense nearby enemy players and make sure they never get the drop on you.

Image 1 of 4 This headset has a sturdy yet comfy headband. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro comes with a recharge dock to replenish the headset's 12+ hour battery life. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) Adjust the audio levels with the built-in ear controls. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden) The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro comes with a detachable active noise-cancelling mic. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Of course, sublime audio isn't the only thing the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro has to offer. It also has solid ergonomics in the form of a strong but lightweight, sturdy headband and ovular cushioned earphones. This results in a comfy headset that feels cozy to wear and one that won't strain your skull after many hours of use.

The Turtle Beach Stealth Pro also features built-in volume controls, wireless Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, compatibility with Xbox consoles and PC, and a massive 12-hour-long battery life. The battery is concealed behind a magnetic battery door in one of the ear cups and can be quickly recharged using a wireless signal dock bundled with the headset.

What's more, is that the charging dock is equipped with two USB-C to USB-A cables because it has a pass-through charging port. This means you won't have to use up one of your Xbox or PC's USB ports to activate it.

The only major downside of the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro is its gigantic MSRP of $329.99 which is understandable considering the amount of advanced technology packed inside it. Thankfully, you won't have to pay as much during this week because Black Friday has reduced it to $219.99 at Amazon thanks to this sweet 33% discount.

So if you're looking for a premium headset to experience the best Xbox games and the best PC games with the most articulate and immersive sound quality possible and save $100 in the process, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday for the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro.

