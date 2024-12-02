The best gaming monitor deal on Cyber Monday is already 55% claimed; act now to land 4K@144Hz on the cheap

The OMEN 27k is the gaming monitor deal to beat on Cyber Monday, but it's selling out fast at Amazon.

HP's OMEN 27k gaming monitor blew reviewer Rebecca Spear away when she tested it last year; she handed it a Windows Central Best Award and a 4.5-star rating, knocking off points only because the built-in speakers are mediocre and there's no webcam included.

These points shouldn't matter nearly as much now that the monitor has hit the lowest price of all time for Cyber Monday. HP sells this display through Amazon, where it's dropped to $369.98 from the usual 549.99 price. The deal is already more than 50% claimed, so jump on this one fast before it disappears.

Why HP's OMEN 27k is so good for a hybrid lifestyle

The OMEN 27K is ideal for gaming and work thanks to the built-in KVM switch and high-end specs. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Not only is the OMEN 27k an incredible 4K gaming monitor for gaming thanks to the 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, but the inclusion of a KVM switch makes it ideal for productivity work. You can connect your work PC and your gaming PC at the same time, with quick switching between the two systems.

Here's what Rebecca had to say in her HP OMEN 27k review:

"All in all, the OMEN 27k is a fantastic gaming monitor as long as you put it in the right mode. It would have been better if the Standard was more like the Native mode since it is the default, but it's easy enough to toggle settings to get imagery to come through more vibrantly. The screen can get very bright, making it a good choice in well-illuminated rooms, but it can also get decently dim if you have a dark gaming den you want to put it in."

It has tons of ports, including HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, RGB glow lighting on the back adds a lot of style, and there's even DisplayHDR 400 support to boost the look of compatible content.

This is the 27-inch 4K gaming monitor deal to beat, and I don't expect it to last much longer as it's already more than 50% claimed at Amazon.

