HP's "240Hz on a budget" gaming monitor, which we gave 4 1/2 stars in our review, is having an early Christmas Miracle with this Amazon Cyber Monday deal

Experience high-fidelity resolutions and smooth framerate performances for a fraction of the cost of premium monitors with the HP Omen 27qs gaming monitor.

If you're hunting for a monitor that can display your favorite PC games with detailed visuals and smooth framerates but don't have the cash for the $1,000-range premium monitors, feast your eyes on the HP OMEN 27qs. This mid-range monitor from HP has the power to display games with 1440p resolutions and 240fps, all for the alluring MSRP of $429 at most retailers.

However, today is your lucky day, for Amazon's massive 36% discount for Cyber Monday has slashed this price. This means that if you act fast, you can get your hands on one of the best mid-range PC gaming monitors for $274.99 at Amazon.

Why should you buy the HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor?

The HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor in action. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

Some of the best PC gaming monitors on the market, with the ability to run games at 1440p resolutions and framerates of around 240fps, tend to have pretty steep prices. They could cost over $500, like the Alienware AW2723DF, or even over $1,000, like the ASUS ROG Swift OLED (PG27AQDM).

The HP OMEN 27qs gaming monitor, however, is different as it allows users to experience high-fidelity gaming for under $500. It is a large 27-inch IPS LCD monitor equipped with QHD resolutions of 2560 x 1440, 1ms GtG response time, V-Sync support, and a 240Hz refresh rate.

Other standout features include DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, compatibility with NVIDIA G-Sync, anti-glare coating, and OSD controls built into the monitors.

With the QHD resolutions and 240Hz refresh rate, you will have little to no trouble running the best PC games at ultra-high graphical settings and smooth, consistent 240+ framerates. Additionally, the 1ms GtG response time and V-Sync support heighten the responsiveness so that it doesn't cause the game to lag or cause input latency. Not to mention, these features help prevent the graphics of games from being ruined by screen-tearing and ghosting smears.

Smaller but other notable features include a sturdy construction, RGB backlighting to brighten the room during dark hours, and an easy-to-navigate on-screen (OSD) display that allows you to customize the picture quality, audio, inputs, gaming features, and more to your liking.

Image 1 of 4 HP OMEN 27qs RGB back-lighting. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) HP OMEN 27qs built-in speakers (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) HP OMEN 27qs stand. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy) HP OMEN 27qs HDMI, USB-B, USB-A, DisplayPort, and 3.5mm audio jack ports. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

The HP Omen 27qs isn't entirely perfect though as it features a few minor bugbears you need to be aware of. Its built-in dual-speaker system has subpar audio, its HDR support is barely noticeable and the contrast feels barely below average quality. Not to mention this monitor is incapable of displaying games at 4K but that's to be expected of mid-range monitors such as this.

However, these are minor nitpicks in the grand scheme of things as they do nothing to detract from the sheer overwhelming positives this monitor has going for it. The HP Omen 27qs is an exceptional PC gaming monitor and possibly the best affordable gateway into the world of high-fidelity gaming, especially now that it's on sale for Cyber Monday.

For a limited time, you can your hands on the HP Omen 27qs gaming monitor at a 36% discount, reducing its MSRP of $429 down to $274.99 at Amazon. Be warned that this discount is very likely to go away after Cyber Monday concludes, so don't be afraid to take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

