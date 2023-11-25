Samsung's giant 34" OLED monitor has WEIRD port choices but at $600 off, we'll forgive them
MicroHDMI, MicroDP, and USB-C. That's your lot.
In the market for a new gaming monitor this Cyber Monday? We've spotted this incredible deal on Samsung's Odyssey G9, which features a 34-inch ultrawide display that also happens to use OLED technology for inky deep blacks and fast response times. It's a gorgeous monitor, and right now can be found for just $899, that's $600 off MSRP of $1,499.
Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 |
was $1,499 now $899 at Best Buy
Samsung's ultrawide 34-inch Odyssey G8 features a high-resolution OLED display with support for HDR 400, up to 175Hz refresh rate, and 0.03ms response time making it an excellent choice for gamers looking for an immersive experience.
✅Perfect for: Gaming, watching movies & TV, productivity workflows involving multitasking
❌Avoid if: You don't like the ultrawide aspect ratio or are worried about potential OLED burn-in.
Ultrawode + OLED = Heaven
The Odyssey OLED G8 34 is a combination of components that equates to one of the best ultrawide OLED monitors on the market. Technically, it's a last-generation model, but the newer one isn't that much better, and is significantly more expensive. Here, you're getting almost the same product, but for just $900.
So, what's the deal with the Odyssey G9 34? Well, it features a 21:9 aspect ratio, making it a great choice for immersive gaming and movie watching. It has a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 which translates to a PPI (pixel per inch) of 110. For gamers, it supports refresh rates up to 175Hz, and has a 0.03ms response time.
The screen is also curved, with an 1800R rating which is gentle enough for it to not be incredibly noticeable. Because it's an OLED panel, its contrast ratio is rated at 1,000,000:1 which means blacks are super deep and colors simply pop. It even supports HDR400 content, along with HDR10+. It has DCI-P3 coverage of 99% too.
The monitor has a built in game mode for improving response times, and supports FreeSync Premium too. Included in the software is Game Bar 2.0, Bixby, Far-Field Voice Interaction, and more. This is a complete package, and above all else, it looks super awesome on a desk thanks to its industrial yet gamer-centric design.
The only oddity with this monitor is its selection of ports, which consists of just USB-C, Micro HDMI and Micro DP. It doesn't have a full size HDMI or DisplayPort port, which means you're likely going to have to buy an adapter or new cable to connect it up to your motherboard. This shouldn't be a problem if you're planning to use it with your laptop via USB-C.
