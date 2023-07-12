Samsung's wacky 55-inch 4K gaming monitor is $1,500 OFF on Amazon

The market is saturated with excellent 4K gaming monitors these days, but none of them are quite like Samsung's Odyssey Ark. For example, while the majority of displays fall in the 27-34 inch range, the Ark comes in at a gargantuan 55 inches. On top of that, it comes with a multi-view functionality that allows you to display multiple smaller screens on the panel simultaneously. It can also rotate into a vertical "Cockpit Mode," inviting you to lean back and let yourself be enveloped by its curved 1000R screen.

Unsurprisingly, the monitor is normally very expensive at $3,500, but thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal, you can get one for just $2,000. That's a full 43% off its MSRP, and it's one of the best discounts we've ever seen for the Ark.

Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K gaming monitor: was $3,499.99 now $1,999.99 at Amazon This 55-inch behemoth of a mini-LED monitor sports 4K, 165Hz, a gorgeous color gamut, HDR10+, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and a 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio. It can also rotate vertically into "Cockpit Mode," and has multi-view functionality as well.

In addition to its unique quirks, the Odyssey Ark is also simply one of the best gaming monitors in terms of quality (and for how much it costs, we would be disappointed by anything less). While using it, you can look forward to a 165Hz refresh rate for high framerate gaming, an elite 1ms response time, 95% DCI-P3 color, and HDR10+, along with a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, mini-LED backlighting, 1,056 dimming zones, and an incredible 1:1,000,000 contrast ratio. The chassis even comes with four speakers and dual central subwoofers that sound great, so you don't need to get separate speakers for your setup.

Why we recommend this deal

The Samsung Odyssey Ark, despite its unique bells and whistles and extremely high quality, isn't worth the insane amount of money you have to spend on it at full price. However, when it's massively discounted like this, it's much easier to recommend. At this price, it goes from being a monitor limited to enthusiasts with no budget concerns to something that you might actually be able to afford (though it's still very expensive).

While this isn't technically the lowest price we've seen the monitor go for — it briefly fell to $1,879.99 in February — this is the farthest it's expected to drop for a long time. Therefore, if you've got your eye on the Ark, now is the ideal time to pull the trigger on one.

If you do get one, something to keep in mind is that you won't want to move and open it alone. Together, the monitor and stand weigh a whopping 91.5 pounds, so it would be pretty cumbersome to set it up solo.