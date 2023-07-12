7 highly-rated PC accessories on sale for under $99

One of the best ways to enhance your experience with your PC is to pair it with useful peripherals like mice, keyboards, headsets, speakers, and more. Unfortunately, though, many of the best PC accessories are typically pretty expensive. While Amazon's Prime Day sale is active, however, you can get a variety of top peripherals for huge discounts, many of which knock their prices below the $99 mark (or further down than they already were). Here are the seven best deals of this caliber that we've found.

Razer DeathAdder v2 X HyperSpeed: was $59.99 now $39.99 at Amazon Featuring Razer's popular ergonomic mouse design, seven programmable buttons, a 235-hour battery life, and a very accurate and precise 14K DPI optical sensor, the DeathAdder v2 X HyperSpeed is one of the best wireless gaming mice available in the mid-range. Price Check: Razer $59.99 ✅Pros: Comfortable and sleek design, excellent optical sensor, programmable buttons, long battery life ❌Cons: Can't take top plate off for cleaning without removing screws

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Amazon SteelSeries' fantastic Apex 7 gaming keyboard has fallen under $100 for Prime Day. If you get one, you can look forward to a premium design with sturdy materials, vibrant and customizable RGB, and a magnetic wrist rest. Note that it's a TKL board, meaning that a number pad wasn't included to cut down on size. Price Check: Best Buy $109.99 ✅Pros: Aircraft-grade aluminum chassis, premium switches and keycaps, magnetic wrist rest, gorgeous RGB, compact TKL design ❌Cons: OLED settings display is kinda useless

Razer Wolverine V2: was $99.99 now $50.98 at Amazon This amazing third-party Xbox controller works on PC, too, and has several features that elevate it above regular gamepads. With it, you'll get extra shoulder buttons and back paddles you can map inputs to, along with interchangeable joysticks, trigger locks, and a sensitivity clutch you can tweak in the Razer Controller app. Price Check: Best Buy $89.99 ✅Pros: Tons of extra functionality compared to regular Xbox controllers, stylish design, fully compatible with PC ❌Cons: Wired only

HyperX Cloud II: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This wired version of HyperX's Cloud II headset is incredibly comfortable and sounds fantastic thanks to its powerful 53mm drivers, and works with PCs, consoles, and other devices with a 3.5mm port. The mic also has noise cancelling, and can be detached. Price Check: Best Buy $78.99 ✅Pros: Sounds great, very comfortable to wear, mic is detachable, works on a wide variety of platforms ❌Cons: Mic quality is fine, but could be better

SteelSeries Arena 3: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers pack quite a lot of power into a relatively small chassis, allowing you to enjoy immersive and crystal clear audio while watching media or playing games on your PC. They can also be used wirelessly via Bluetooth with devices like your phone, so they're great for music as well. Price Check: Walmart $129.99 ✅Pros: Rich, clear, and balanced soundscape, can be used via Bluetooth, small physical footprint, RGB lights are there if you want them ❌Cons: Needs a little tweaking via SteelSeries' Sonar Software out of the box

HyperX QuadCast: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The HyperX QuadCast USB mic sounds fantastic, comes with an anti-shock mount that stops the mic from picking up vibrations as inputs, has four polar patterns to choose from, allows you to mute (and unmute) it with taps on a sensor, and even comes with a sensitivity adjustment dial. It also works on Mac and PlayStation in addition to PC. Price Check: Best Buy $119.99 ✅Pros: Great sound, anti-shock, multiple polar patterns, tap-to-mute, sensitivity dial, works with many different devices ❌Cons: Lighting can't be disabled

Logitech C920 Pro HD: was $99.99 now $49.99 at Amazon Need a webcam? This one from Logitech offers an amazing balance of quality and price, especially with these Prime Day savings. Its image quality is great and it comes with two clear omnidirectional mics. Price Check: Walmart $49.99 ✅Pros: Clear 1080p resolution, built-in omnidirectional mics, ❌Cons: Cord is a bit short

Why we like these deals

The Razer Wolverine V2 controller. (Image credit: Future)

We've chosen to spotlight these deals not because they're the absolute cheapest ones available, but because they offer great discounts on accessories that many of the folks here at Team Windows Central have used and recommend. Managing Editor Jez Corden, for example, reviewed the Razer Wolverine V2 and called it "arguably one of the best Xbox controllers money can buy." Our Editor-in-Chief Daniel Rubino also reviewed the wireless version of the HyperX Cloud II, concluding that "they're excellent wireless headphones for your PC, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch."

I've personally used the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL before and loved it, though I eventually switched to Logitech's G915 TKL since I prefer its slimmer and smaller profile. Managing Editor Richard Devine, meanwhile, confidently stated that the Razer DeathAdder V2 X HyperSpeed is "the best wireless gaming mouse for the masses" in his 2021 review. We've also been singing the praises of the Logitech C920 webcam for years now after using it extensively.

Ultimately, it's important to us that you not only save lots of money, but also end up getting something you'll actually enjoy using. As my colleague Ben Wilson said in a roundup of his favorite Prime Day deals, the ones we're recommending are driven by our experience and expertise.