The 144Hz ultrawide gaming monitor I LOVE drops over $500 to its lowest ever price on Prime Day

Though I've mostly used standard 16:9 monitors throughout my PC gaming years, I was fully converted to the ultrawide gang when I got the opportunity to try one for several weeks back in 2021. I was enamored with the extended field of view that allowed me to see and appreciate more of in-game environments, and the extra screen width came in handy for multitasking with several pages and programs open, too.

Later that year, I purchased LG's 34-inch UltraGear 34GP950G-B curved IPS ultrawide gaming monitor, and I've loved using it since the day I took it out of the box. I highly recommend it to anyone looking to check out what 21:9 is all about, especially right now. That's because thanks to Prime Day, you can currently pick one up for just $777 — a full $523 off the regular price.

LG 34-inch UltraGear 34GP950G-B: was $1,299.99 now $776.99 at Amazon With a gorgeous curved 1900R panel that has a 144Hz refresh rate you can overclock to 180Hz, DisplayHDR 600, an attractive design with narrow bezels, built-in RGB, and more, this monitor is simply fantastic. And thanks to Prime Day, you can get one for over $500 off. Price Check: B&H $776.99 ✅Pros: Looks fantastic, high refresh rate, built-in RGB, cable management hook, adjustable ❌Cons: 1,000:1 contrast ratio, no swivel

That's a full 40% discount, and it's the lowest price that the monitor has ever dropped to since its release in 2021. The monitor goes on sale pretty often, but since this is the best deal that's ever been available for it, now is a great time to buy if you're interested.

Why I recommend this deal

After using this 34-inch monitor for the better part of two years now, my favorite thing about it has been its excellent image quality and color accuracy. It sports a rich DCI-P3 98% color gamut and a great peak brightness of ~500 nits in SDR, which can be boosted up to 600 with HDR enabled. At the display's native 3440x1440 resolution, games look fantastic, and the viewing experience for films and TV shows is great, too. The 1,000:1 contrast ratio isn't ideal, but it's the standard for most IPS monitors, and the inclusion of 56 local dimming zones does help to deepen in-game blacks considerably.

There's also the desirable 144Hz refresh rate, which you can increase up to a maximum of 180Hz with LG's factory overclocking. If you've got a beefy gaming PC equipped with some of the best hardware that manufacturers like Intel, AMD, and NVIDIA have to offer, this monitor will allow you to enjoy your games at excellent framerates. You also get NVIDIA G-SYNC, along with a speedy 1ms response time and no discernible input lag to speak of.

I love the physical design of the monitor, too, as it features LG's "virtually borderless" thin bezels, support for height and tilt adjustment, a hook on the stand that you can use for cable management, and a ring of impressively bright built-in RGB lights on the back that you can customize with the LG UltraGear Control Center software (you can even make the lights match the color of what's on-screen, which looks sweet). The curve of the display is 1900R, which is moderate and what I personally prefer over more aggressive curvatures like 1000R. Ports include one DisplayPort 1.4, one HDMI 2.0, one USB-B upstream, a pair of USB-A downstream slots, and 3.5mm audio.

One thing I would have liked to see with the monitor's stand is the ability to swivel the panel horizontally, but for me, that's only a minor issue. Ultimately, this is one of the best gaming monitors on the market if you're after an ultrawide, and thanks to this Prime Day deal, there's never been a better time to pull the trigger.