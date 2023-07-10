The gorgeous curved 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor I'm using RIGHT NOW is $200 off

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is almost here, but other companies aren't waiting to kick off incredible deals and discounts. Dell's "Black Friday in July" is offering huge savings on gaming laptops, ultrabooks, desktop PCs, monitors, and more. This includes a couple of Alienware's premium curved gaming monitors, like the Alienware Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor 34" (AW3423DWF) that I'm actually using right now. It's $200 off at Dell for a limited time, and this is a deal you don't want to miss.

You can also save on another impressive Alienware ultrawide curved gaming monitor with the AW3421DW, which is $450 off at Dell.

Alienware Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor 34" (AW3423DWF): was $1,099.99 now $899.99 at Dell I've been loving this curved QD-OLED gaming monitor from Dell, which combines a gorgeous ultrawide display with a 165Hz refresh rate for a fantastic gaming experience. Right now, it's $200 off. Price check: $999.99 at Best Buy ✅Pros: Incredible OLED display with great contrast, premium design

❌Cons: Not the brightest, may need calibration

Alienware Curved Gaming Monitor 38" (AW3821DW): was $1,349.99 now $899.99 at Dell Need more screen real estate? This 38-inch ultrawide curved monitor from Alienware is 1600p, 144Hz, and boasts an impressive IPS LCD panel with great color accuracy, brightness, and HDR. Price check: $899.99 at Amazon ✅Pros: Color accurate, bright with good HDR support, and sharp

❌Cons: Average contrast levels

Alienware's AW3423DWF makes its claim to fame with that stunning Quantum Dot-supported OLED display, but the AW3821DW is still impressive in its own right. You trade the contrast and colors of the OLED display for a larger, sharper, brighter screen with excellent color accuracy and HDR support. Its gaming chops aren't as impressive (144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time vs. 165Hz and 0.1ms on the OLED monitor), but it's excellent for multitasking and productivity work.

Why we like this deal

This is the AW3432DW, which is utterly identical to the DWF discounted here but with a slightly higher refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC (and a much higher price tag). (Image credit: Dell)

These monitors are well-reviewed and look great on paper, but I only have personal experience with one. In fact, I'm using it right now. I've been loving my time with the Alienware Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor 34" (AW3423DWF). It's an expansive panel with plenty of room for multitasking, but it's also perfect for when I want to game at the end of a long workday.

I had to calibrate the display a tad after the setup to get the vibrant colors I expect from an OLED panel (see our guide on differences between IPS, OLED, and mini-LED). Still, this monitor is more than capable of achieving that. Quantum Dot technology means the AW3423DF is gorgeous no matter what you're doing with it, and a 165Hz refresh rate and ridiculous 0.1ms response time means games are silky smooth. This model doesn't feature NVIDIA G-SYNC, but you do get AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, a great adaptive sync technology that aims to reduce screen tearing and latency.

If you really need NVIDIA G-SYNC, you can also consider the Alienware Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor 34" (AW3432DW), which is utterly identical to this monitor in every way but with a slightly higher refresh rate (175Hz), NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and a much higher price tag. It's not on sale, but you can find the AW3432DW at Dell.

The display is awesome, but so is the surrounding hardware. It's a premium, well-built design with some nice touches, like extra USB ports and a removable panel to hide the power and display connection ports for a cleaner look. It's a well-rounded monitor that already counts among the best gaming monitors, and it's even better at this discounted price. Expect a review from me soon, but don't wait to pick up Alienware's curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for yourself right now.

