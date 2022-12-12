The spectacular LG C2 42-inch OLED TV has hit a new low price at Amazon

Time to get a new screen for Christmas! The LG C2 42-inch OLED TV has dropped to just $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab). This is a brand new screen that only became available earlier this year, and it was selling for as much as $1,100 in October. Since then it dropped to around $900, and today's price marks a whole new low. In fact, this is just Amazon price matching another retailer, BuyDig (opens in new tab), so the deal may not last long if the price rises again.

Since we're getting near the end of the year, it is worth pointing out that Amazon promises you can still get this before Christmas. If you want it as a gift or just to treat yourself over holiday break, go for it.

(opens in new tab) LG C2 OLED 42-inch TV $1,100 $796.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) LG's OLED42C2PUA TV is a fantastic display that was introduced earlier this year. It's small enough that it could work as a simple monitor instead of a TV but beautiful enough you'll notice the difference from your average computer screen.

The LG C2 OLED TV is one of our favorite monitors for the Xbox. Obviously, it's not a monitor necessarily but it is rare to find an OLED panel in such a small size. That 42 inches is big, but still small enough to fit on a desk top or similar location rather than a wall or dresser like a TV would. Plus, it doesn't matter if it's more TV than monitor because it just looks so darn pretty.

LG has made a lot of improvements in the gaming space, too. For example, LG's smart platform can help you access Cloud gaming options like GeForce Now. The TV itself has both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility to help reduce screen tearing. It even has a Game Optimizer setting that helps you really put this monitor in the right mode for video games.

The LG C2 replaces the LG C1, which has been our absolute favorite TV for Xbox gaming for a while now. The C2 comes in a wider variety of sizes, including this 42-inch screen where the C1 only goes as low as 48 inches, and has some definitely improvements in image quality.