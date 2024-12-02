This 240Hz OLED gaming monitor is the single best upgrade you'll make on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is proving to have even better PC upgrade deals than Black Friday, and this 27-inch gaming monitor from MSI is the cheapest way to make the jump to glorious OLED.

The MSI MAG 271QPX has rave reviews across the internet (including a perfect five stars at Newegg), all thanks to its stunning QD-OLED panel with 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. It's a flat $200 off at Newegg, which drops the price to $499.99. I haven't seen any other OLED monitors at this price, making it the best way to upgrade on Cyber Monday. Don't wait too long, as this deal ends today.

It's hard to say no to this amazing Cyber Monday OLED monitor deal

After using some OLED monitors in passing, whether for reviews or testing, I've been sold on the display upgrade. The color and contrast afforded by the OLED tech are simply too good to ignore, and it makes it feel like your gaming PC leveled up without even removing the side panel.

I've used MSI's MAG gaming monitors in the past and has no issues, so I'm not worried about quality. The monitor in question is highly rated everywhere you go, and it comes with a three-year OLED warranty to help give some peace of mind when it comes to burn-in (which is getting increasingly rare on modern monitors thanks to built-in prevention tools).

The MSI MAG 271QPX actually has a QD-OLED panel rather than plain OLED, which boosts the color reproduction and brightness for an even more impressive picture. Its 240Hz refresh rate can keep up with any PCs out there, and the QHD resolution looks incredibly crisp at 27 inches. Throw in a 0.03ms response time, and you have the right monitor for gaming for years to come.

The monitor's stand offers tilt, swivel, height, and pivot adjustments, it has HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C (with PD and DP Alt Mode) ports, and there's even DisplayHDR True Black 400 VESA certification.

Considering the $499.99 price is unbested anywhere else — seriously, please let me know if you find a cheaper OLED monitor with similar specs on Cyber Monday — this should be the gaming upgrade to make.

This monitor isn't for me; what other OLED deals have you found?

The ASUS ROG Strix OLED monitor is a great alternative that's also on sale for Cyber Monday. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I understand if the MSI MAG 271QPX isn't quite what you need. Some gamers prefer a larger display, a wider aspect ratio, or different features. MSI's monitor certainly isn't the only OLED gaming display on sale during Cyber Monday, and I found some alternative deals to help you make the right decision.

Awesome OLED alternative ASUS ROG Strix XG27 OLED

Was: $729.99

Display size: 26.5 inches. Resolution: 2560x1440 (QHD) Panel: WOLED. Refresh rate: 240Hz. Response time: 0.03ms Brightness: 450 nits (1,300 nits HDR peak). Features: HDR10, AMD FreeSync Premium + G-Sync compatible. Ports: DP 1.4, two HDMI 2.0, two USB-A 3.2. Launch date: 2024.

When did Black Friday end? On paper, at least, Black Friday ended the moment Midnight chimed on Nov. 29, 2024, or the Friday following the Thanksgiving holiday in the USA. However, that doesn't necessarily mean all the deals up and disappeared at that time. Cyber Monday is right around the corner, and that means fresh waves of sales to take advantage of. I should be clear, many deals did end alongside Black Friday, so those who hesitated are out of luck. If you missed out, though, you may have another opportunity this weekend and on Cyber Monday.

When does Cyber Monday start? Cyber Monday began as the online retailer equivalent of Black Friday, but most shopping has gone online over the last few years. This has resulted in Black Friday and Cyber Monday being blended into one massive sales event spread across an entire weekend, with Cyber Monday marking the tumultuous finale. This year, Cyber Monday falls on Dec. 2, 2024, which (as you might expect) is the Monday after Black Friday. It's best to take advantage of sales you're interested in the moment you spot them to avoid stock shortages and limited-time discounts, but Cyber Monday does frequently boast its own batch of last-minute deals separate from Black Friday.

Which has better deals, Black Friday or Cyber Monday? Because of how similar the two days (and the weekend between them have become), it's difficult to definitively say if Black Friday or Cyber Monday has the best deals. Many retailers and companies hit Black Friday running with their biggest promotions to get people in the door, but others may wait until Cyber Monday and strike with last-minute discounts that keep interest going until the end. The rule of thumb to keep in mind here is that if you spot a tempting discount for a product you want, you shouldn't risk waiting for a better deal to come along. Retailers like Amazon and Best Buy will often price match your purchases if prices fall further during your return period, so it's better to take advantage of the deal in front of you than wait for the better deal that may never come (especially since Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals tend to have limited stock).