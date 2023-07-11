Logitech's highly-acclaimed steering wheels for Xbox, PS5, and PC are now at their lowest price EVER

While you don't need a racing wheel controller to enjoy the latest and greatest racing games, they add an entirely new dimension to the experience and make playing them more immersive and engaging. For years, we've strongly recommended both the Logitech G920 and the Logitech G29, as their excellent quality and features make them some of the best wheels that money can buy. Normally, getting one would set you back $300 or $400, respectively, but thanks to these amazing Prime Day deals, you can save up to $200 and get either wheel for just $199.99.

Logitech G920 (Xbox): was $299 , now $199 at Amazon The G920 is the best (and only) Logitech racing wheel for Xbox players. It, along with its adjustable pedals, features plenty of hand-stitched leather and steel, lock-to-lock rotation, dual-motor force feedback, and onboard Xbox buttons for easy menu navigation. It's also compatible with Windows PCs, though the G29 is a better choice for them. Price Check: Best Buy $199.99 ✅Pros: Only option for Xbox players, cleaner overall design ❌Cons: Not compatible with PS5, no RPM lights or extra adjustment buttons

Logitech G29 (PS5, PC): was $399 , now $199 at Amazon Price Check: Best Buy $199.99 If you're playing on PS5 or PC, go with the G29. Aside from the fact that it's Logitech's PS5-compatible wheel, it's identical to the G920 and comes with some extra features like RPM lights and extra buttons useful for making adjustments to your in-game vehicle. Price Check: Best Buy $199.99 ✅Pros: Some additional features, the best option for both PS5 and PC ❌Cons: Not compatible with Xbox

The Logitech G920 is what you'll need if you're racing through top Xbox racing titles like Forza Horizon and Motorsport, while the G29 is for PlayStation fans looking to burn rubber in Gran Turismo and other games on Sony's platform. Note that both wheels are compatible with Windows PCs as well, though since they're both the same price during Prime Day and the G29 has some extra features, we recommend using the G29 with your gaming rig.

In our Logitech G920 review, we noted that the wheel "adds a new dimension to the experience" of playing the popular Forza series and "It's such an engaging piece of hardware that transforms the experience."

Why we like these wheel deals

The Logitech G920 steering wheel for Microsoft Xbox. (Image credit: Logitech)

Even though both of these racing wheels were introduced to the market many years ago, they've proven to be so good that Logitech hasn't had a reason to fix what's not broken. For starters, both the G920 and G29 are incredibly well-built and designed with premium leather, steel, and other materials, and both also come with sturdy, pressure-sensitive pedals for acceleration and braking. You also get clamps with everything to ensure that your setup stays rigid and in place as you race for the finish line.

Some other features you get include dual-motor force feedback, authentic 900 degree lock-to-lock rotation, and onboard buttons for easy menu navigation. Note that wheel sensitivity, force feedback levels, and button mapping can be customized on both wheels in Logitech's G HUB software.

The G29 also comes with RPM lights to help with gear shifts, along with some extra plus/minus buttons and a control knob you can use to tweak your vehicle from the driver's seat. Normally, it's more expensive than the G920 because of this, but for Prime Day both wheels are the same price. Because of that, you should only go with the G920 if you're playing on Xbox.

Ultimately, these are simply some incredible discounts on incredible racing wheels. They might not be this affordable again for a long time, so now is a great time to get one.